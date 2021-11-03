“I have a very small pension”: Patrice Laffont complains about his pension of € 3,500 per month

the essential

Television host Patrice Laffont says he is forced to continue working at 82 because of his “tiny pension” of 3,500 euros per month.

The words will inevitably indignant the many French people who receive a pension of a few hundred euros per month. TV host Patrice Laffont complained about his “tiny retirement” in an interview. He receives 3,500 euros per month.

Patrice Laffont who made the heyday of France 2 between “Fors Boyard”, “Pyramid” or “Numbers and Letters” indicated that he was obliged to continue working, between television and theater, to meet his needs in life.





“The day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more ‘Numbers and letters’, nor the theater, I will be a little in trouble (…) But that’s how it is. 82 years old, it does not matter, I will perhaps die in the street “, he indicated in the emission of Jordan de Luxe on Star Play TV.

Patrice Laffont admits poorly knowing how to manage his money like his father, the publisher Robert Laffont. “He never had a round in his life because he was, just like the rest of the family or most of them, not a manager, he was an artist. I am also an artist. So we didn’t. no sense of money, we don’t manage it “. The host is also still a tenant of his apartment.

To maintain his lifestyle, Patrice Laffont estimates that he needs 10,000 euros per month. “If I have 10,000 balls, I’m happy.”