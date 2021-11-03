More

    “I may die in the street”: Patrice Laffont complains about his retirement of 3,500 euros

    The former host of Fort Boyard revealed the amount of his retirement during an interview.

    Words that indignant many French people. Patrice Laffont complained about his “very small retirement” in an interview with “L’Instant Luxe”, for Star TV. He revealed to receive 3,500 euros per month.

    An insufficient sum for the former host

    The former host of “Fort Boyard”, “Pyramide” or “Numbers and Letters” indicated to be forced to continue working, between television and theater, to meet his needs in life.


    I’m 82, it doesn’t matter, I might die in the street

    He does not admit knowing how to manage his money like his father, the publisher Robert Laffont. The former host adds: “I never had any money, I earn my living because I work”.

    Patrick Laffont even adds need 10,000 euros per month.

    His financial situation already mentioned last year

    Last year, he even revealed that he didn’t have much left. “I am a cicada. I spent everything, I bought nothing. I am not in a bad situation, but if I live a few more years I will have a rather difficult end of life financially speaking”, he confided To Non Stop People, while revealing that he had not received “a big inheritance” at the death of his father, the famous publisher Robert Laffont.


