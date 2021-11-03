“I’m going to burn you, banana eater”: Ludovic Radosavljevic dismissed by his club

Ludovic Radosavljevic will no longer carry the Provence Rugby jersey. Suspended twenty-six weeks for his racist remarks in the middle of a match, the scrum-half was thanked by his club, announced on Tuesday, La Provence.

Last September, while his team faced Nevers in a Pro D2 match, the player, who passed through Clermont and Castres, had launched to Chris Ambadiang “I’m going to burn you, banana eater”.

Words that had been denounced on social networks the day after the meeting by the Cameroonian winger, without specifying the identity of its author. Ludovic Radosavljevic himself admitted a few days later and apologized.

That had not prevented him from receiving a heavy sentence. If he incurred up to fifty-two weeks of suspension, he was finally suspended for twenty-six weeks of official competition by the disciplinary commission of the NRL “after taking into account the spontaneous recognition by the player of the facts that he are accused (…), of the recognition of his guilt, his clean disciplinary record and the expression of remorse before the hearing ”.





Fired by his club, which he had joined in the summer of 2020, pending the decision of the disciplinary committee, the former Clermont and Castres, who was under contract until 2023, was received at the beginning of the month of October by its leaders and was notified of his dismissal for serious misconduct. Now without a club, the former captain of Provence Rugby, who has not formalized his dismissal, could give a new direction to his career and turn to rugby league.