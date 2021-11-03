In Facebook’s internal discussion spaces, freedom of expression and its limits

InvestigationEmployees of the social network are free to say everything internally… or almost. The “Facebook Files” provide an overview of a paradoxical corporate culture, between radical horizontality, the desire for transparency and the cult of secrecy.

At Facebook, you can use a Pokémon Pikachu meme in a very serious presentation filled with ultra-complex statistical calculations. At Facebook, we can also discuss donations made by the company’s Political Action Committee (a structure that can financially support candidates for an election) in a discussion group of 8,500 employees; or take to task publicly – as long as one remains polite – a senior company official.

The documents of the “Facebook Files”, copied by the ex-employee Frances Haugen and whose anonymized versions were transmitted by an employee of the American Congress to several media, including The world, contain a great deal of information on the company’s strategy. But they also open a new, fascinating and sometimes disconcerting window on its corporate culture, the atmosphere that reigns there, its written and unspoken rules.

The “Facebook Files”, a dive into the workings of the “likes” machine The “Facebook Files” are several hundred internal Facebook documents copied by Frances Haugen, a specialist in algorithms, when she was an employee of the social network. They were provided to the US regulator and Congress, then transmitted by a US parliamentary source to several media, redacted from the personal information of Facebook employees. In Europe, these media are, besides The world, the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, the WDR and NDR television channels, the Tamedia Group, Knack, Berlingske and OCCRP. They show that Facebook is devoting more resources to limiting its damaging effects in the West, to the detriment of the rest of the world. They attest that these effects are known internally but the warning signs are not always taken into account. Finally, they prove that Facebook’s algorithms have become so complex that they sometimes seem to escape their own authors. Find all our articles by clicking here.



In focus groups, it is not uncommon to read harsh reviews of company decisions.

On reading the thousands of pages of documents and discussions, one element is particularly striking: the extent of the freedom of expression which seems to prevail within Facebook. In newsgroups, it’s not uncommon to read harsh reviews of company decisions, or even posts implicating Mark Zuckerberg himself. Their tone varies between respectful (“I am worried that Mark does not answer directly to the questions put to him [sur la neutralité de Facebook], and that this could be a symptom of a larger problem ” ) and the very direct (“The most dysfunctional thing in recent days [lorsque le scandale Cambridge Analytica a éclaté] was the silence of our leaders (…). Get moving, Mark. ” A freedom of tone that one can hardly imagine in a CAC40 company, or even in another American firm of comparable size.

Extract from one of the anonymized documents sent to the US Congress, and from a message posted on the internal employee discussion forum.

Even more surprisingly, it is not uncommon for very senior Facebook officials to jump directly into threads to respond to criticism or questions, especially in times of crisis, such as after the election of Donald Trump or the assault on the Capitol. At the end of 2019, Andrew Bosworth, historical member of Facebook, vice-president and close to Mark Zuckerberg, thus responded, in a long discussion, to the remarks, questions and questioning of employees on a series of sensitive political subjects. A few months earlier, it was Guy Rosen, in charge of all subjects relating to online hatred or disinformation, who responded point by point to various criticisms in the comments of a message posted by an employee.

