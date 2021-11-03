In Italy, a car parked for 47 years in the same place becomes a tourist attraction

The car of an Italian retiree has become a local curiosity after being parked for forty-seven years in one place, in the town of Conegliano in northern Italy. A few weeks ago it had to be moved.

This 1970 Lancia Fulvia is owned by Angelo Fregolent, a former trader now aged 94, reports the Italian newspaper Il Gazzettino. It was in 1974 that he parked his car for the last time on rue Zamboni, just in front of the newspaper stand he kept with his wife on the ground floor of his home. Used as a storage place by the merchant, it has not budged from its place for nearly half a century. After his retirement, Angelo Fregolent did not see fit to move the vehicle.





Over the years, this suction cup car has become a true symbol of the city of Conegliano. Passing tourists come to take a picture of it and its location is even referenced on Google Maps.

moved for road works

But the beautiful story must have ended on October 20, when the car was moved by a tow truck due to upcoming road works. Angelo Fregolent agreed on one condition: that his Lancia “not be treated like a wreck”.

It is true that the vehicle has endured the ravages of time. Its trip is therefore an opportunity to give it a second life. Local entrepreneurs will restore it before exhibiting it in the city. “I would be happy to see it showcased as it deserves,” Angelo Fregolent told the Italian press.