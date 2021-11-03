In Lebanon, the Sunnis confused

ANALYSIS – By turning its back on the country, Saudi Arabia has abandoned this community which is struggling to find a leader.

From Beirut

The Sunnis of Lebanon are, like their country, in the midst of a crisis. By deciding to withdraw from Lebanon, their traditional protector, Saudi Arabia, abandoned them bluntly. For Riyadh, Lebanon is now a “lost cause”: its leaders, particularly Sunnis, have compromised too much vis-à-vis Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite party supported by Iran, a hated rival of the Saudi kingdom. “We have come to the conclusion that dealing with Lebanon and its current government is neither productive nor useful, due to the continued domination of the Hezbollah on the political scene ”Saudi Foreign Minister said in a public address. Faysal Ben Farhan’s statement came as Riyadh and its Gulf allies decided on punitive measures against Lebanon, including the recall of their respective ambassador and the expulsion of Lebanese diplomats from their territory, to protest against the comments made by