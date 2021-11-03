Indictment of Ary Abittan for rape: What do we really know about the accusations of this 23-year-old young woman against the actor and what are the elements in the file?

7:28 p.m .: The Point provides additional details concerning the facts reported by the complainant. The young woman is only 23 years old, an employee of a digital platform, who told the police officers to maintain “an ongoing relationship” with Ary Abittan but without presenting herself as his companion.

Ary Abittan would have phoned the young woman to come to his place in the evening of 30 to 31.

“Once there, the couple has a protected sexual relationship”, we can read. But things would have slipped after a second report with a sexual practice that did not suit the young woman.

“To spice up the relationship, the actor would have taken initiatives that would not have pleased his young friend unconventional sexual relations between man and woman.

According to her, Ary Abittan would have ignored her refusal, however explicitly expressed “, reports Le Point.

Ary Abittan is said to have “fallen from the clouds” when he learned from the police the reason for his custody and he explained to them that he took a shower with the young woman after their night of love and then took the direction of an evening with friends without suspecting for a single second that she had the slightest reproach against him that could justify taking legal action.

Le Point specifies that the complainant initially just wanted to file a handrail but not to file a complaint so as not to cause harm to the actor but, “alerted, the criminal office of the Paris prosecutor’s office then seized the 1st judicial police district” to arrest Ary Abittan and put him in police custody.

17:47: From December 18, Ary Abittan was to begin “For real”, his last one man show, whose tour was to last until 2023. Contacted by the Parisian, his manager did not wish to comment.

The actor Ary Abittan, known in particular for having played in the comedy “What did we do to the good god?”, Was indicted Tuesday for rape after the accusations of a woman and placed under control judicial, we learned from a judicial source. The 47-year-old actor was arrested on Sunday and taken into custody at the 1st district police station of the Paris judicial police.

The day before, on the evening of Saturday, a young woman with whom he has an intimate relationship, had filed a complaint against him for acts of rape. After 48 hours in police custody, Ary Abittan was presented to an investigating judge who indicted him for rape and placed under judicial control, said the judicial source. The facts would have taken place on the evening of Saturday at the home of the actor in the 8th arrondissement of the capital, near the Champs-Elysées, according to the Point’s website.

The young woman, aged 23, accuses the actor of having imposed sexual practices on him to which she would not have consented, which he disputes, specifies the Point. Contacted, his lawyer could not be reached on Tuesday afternoon.

Ary Abittan, who started on stage with humorous shows, is best known to the general public for his role as Christian Clavier’s son-in-law in the trilogy “What did we do to the good god?” by Philippe Chauveron (2014, 2019 and 2022). Accustomed to Arthur’s broadcasts on TF1, he has also played in television films, including “Apprendre à t’aimer” by Stéphanie Pillonca on trisomy 21, distinguished at the Luchon festival in 2020.

In Claude Lelouch’s latest film, “Love is better than life”, he plays one of the main roles with Gérard Darmon and Philippe Lellouche. Comedian, Ary Abittan must perform on stage from December with his new one man show, “For real”, before a tour in France until 2023. In this show, this “divorced, dad of three daughters and sons of two anguished parents (…) evokes without taboos his daily life with his sensitivity “, according to the summary.





Ary Abittan began his career in the mid-1990s with sketches in small Parisian venues before being spotted by Gad Elmaleh who invited him to do his first parts. He also plays in several films including What we did to God, the biggest success in the cinema in 2014. Arry Abittan is also a regular at TF1 where he regularly appears in Arthur’s shows.

The comedian is also scheduled at Pasino de Saint-Amand-les-Eaux on March 30, 2022 for his show “For real”. He will also be in the cinema for What have we all done to the Good Lord?, The third opus of the comedy whose filming was bereaved by a fatal accident last April.

Ary Abittan is the father of three daughters, Léna, Romy and Netty, the fruit of his past marriage to Sylvie Jorno. In 2017, he had also agreed to make some confidences about his love life: “I am not made for the life of a couple, he explained to ELLE. Well, I do not despair yet. I would like to fall madly in love again. But when I’m with a girl, I ask myself a lot of questions. Usually, that’s a bad sign! “