“Is that a joke?” Philippe Etchebest shocked by the announcement of the companion of a candidate who came to overshadow him!

Yesterday, a new episode of the famous cooking show from the M6 ​​channel was broadcast. We discovered Samira, who came to present her dish to Philippe Etchebest in order to try to win her place at his side in the sequel toTop Chef Objective. The Belgian was accompanied by her lover, supposed to be present to support her except that things did not really go as planned! Indeed, Karim, his companion, made a big announcement that shocked Samira and left Philippe speechless …

“I did not come to accompany you”

He has not yet put the ring on his darling’s finger and when he began his little speech, the young woman then thought that he would make her a marriage proposal with Philippe Etchebest as a witness. In the end, it will not be because Karim had a whole different idea behind his head when he came to accompany his sweetheart. After having confided in the spirit of competition that reigns between them behind the stoves, Samira launched “I am his mentor in the kitchen, he knows it”. His companion added “With Samira we are like a dog and a cat in fact. Enemies who love each other very much ”. Everyone was doing their own thing until Karim made a big announcement! Indeed, he declared “Today, I came to accompany you. I came to support you, of course, it is normal (…) but I did not come only to accompany you ”. The suspense is at its height and we expect him to take out the ring at any time except that he blurted out “I have come to take my revenge on you!” ”





Cold shower for Samira who can’t believe her ears. Karim added moreover “Today, I will pass the test, and I will compete with you! »We reassure you, the blow had been mounted with the production and Karim was in reality not really there to try to eliminate his companion. That said, speechless, Samira ended up asking if “Is this a joke ?!” “Before trying to understand what is happening:” There is Karim who is supposed to be there with me, to support me, to be near me to reassure me, and there he gets me what? ‘I’m here to fight you!’… I don’t understand! “Until the end she believed in it since Philippe Etchebest, also warned of the trap, feigned surprise and offered to taste Samira’s dish first while Karim was preparing one. He promised, at the end of the tasting, to give them each one! It was ultimately Samira who won with 4 stars against 3 for her lover. All’s well That ends well.

Kahina Boudjidj