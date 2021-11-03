Is there really a “scandal” over the Pfizer vaccine?

A company under contract with Pfizer is criticized by a recent investigation. But beware, the scope of the investigation does not call into question the overall data on Pfizer’s vaccine. It should therefore be read seriously, but be careful not to extrapolate its real impact.

“PfizerGate” is at the top of the most discussed topics on Twitter this November 3, 2021. The cause: an article published on November 2, 2021 in the journal BMJ (British Medical Journal).

The author presents a testimony he collected, from a source which denounces the potential bad practices of Ventavia. This company is under contract with Pfizer under the status of Contract Research Organizations. Pfizer did in fact contract out some of the clinical trials to this company – which is common practice in medical studies, and was public information.

The investigation into Ventavia is vitriolic. However, after careful reading, it is clear that it does not call into question the vaccines or the overall data from Pfizer’s clinical trials. Here is what she says, and does not say.

What are the allegations against Ventavia?

Who ? Brook Jackson: She is the former regional director of a center for the pharmaceutical company Ventavia, in the United States.

Brook Jackson: She is the former regional director of a center for the pharmaceutical company Ventavia, in the United States. What ? She denounces the fact that ” the staff who conducted the quality checks were overwhelmed by the volume of issues they discovered “. She denounces poor management of the laboratory, vaccinators who would have been poorly trained, a lack of respect for the scientific method (double-blind process that would not be respected), products stored at bad temperatures, too slow monitoring of the effects. unwanted. After warning the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), she was then fired by Ventavia.

She denounces the fact that ” the staff who conducted the quality checks were overwhelmed by the volume of issues they discovered “. She denounces poor management of the laboratory, vaccinators who would have been poorly trained, a lack of respect for the scientific method (double-blind process that would not be respected), products stored at bad temperatures, too slow monitoring of the effects. unwanted. After warning the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), she was then fired by Ventavia. When ? This case dates back to September-December 2020, during phase 3 clinical trials for Pfizer’s vaccine. The article was published a year later.

This case dates back to September-December 2020, during phase 3 clinical trials for Pfizer’s vaccine. The article was published a year later. What is the problem ? These descriptions, if they turn out to be true, are obviously serious: a clinical trials center must strictly adhere to the protocol and the method. It also suggests that the Food and Drug Administration may not have conducted a sufficiently broad inspection of the centers where the clinical trials took place. However, these inspections are crucial, also because at a time when trust is not guaranteed, transparency is more than ever a crucial ingredient of the process.

Why the term “PfizerGate” is not justified

However, this investigation may prove to be misleading as to the reality of its scope. For vaccines and drugs, pharmaceutical companies base their data, in phase 3, on samples of tens of thousands of people. Pfizer’s Phase 3 clinical trial is based on 44,000 participants, spread over 152 sites around the world (130 sites in the United States, 2 sites in Brazil, 4 sites in South Africa, 6 sites in Germany, 9 sites in Turkey, one site in Argentina). The contract with Ventavia includes 3 sites and 1,000 participants, or only 2.28% of the participants in the clinical trial.





In short: regardless of whether or not the allegations of the investigation are verified, they do not call into question the conclusions of Pfizer’s initial study. While the claims of the investigation require further study by US health officials, if it hasn’t already, it does not imply a vaccine scandal as the term “PfizerGate” implies. It is the company Ventavia which is concerned.

Furthermore, since then, many months have passed and we now have field data from tens of millions of people around the world, and which confirms both the effectiveness of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, but also its non-dangerousness.

Call to the ” immediate suspension and everywhere in France Of the vaccine, as proposed by the former far-right MP Florian Philippot with the aim of stirring up fear, is therefore perfectly unreasonable. It is not the only one: the potential bad practices revealed by this article are currently the subject of a fallacious reuse on social networks, by ideologically “anti-ax” collectives. The greatest caution is therefore in order: we should neither underestimate the seriousness of the accusations against Ventavia, nor overestimate them, seeing them as a scandal that would invalidate the Pfizer vaccine.

On the format of the “survey” and its author

The structure of the survey published by the BMJ does not really help to see very clearly either, because the matter obviously relies on a single main source, does not display any of the mentioned evidence (none of the evoked photos are published, no screenshot of the evoked emails ), and he does not specify having contacted Ventavia or the FDA to confront the elements or give them a right of reply.

From our research, it would also appear that the author, Paul Thacker, is known for articles bordering on conspiracy. He had already taken anti-scientific positions on 5G (and therefore false), through which he distorted the facts presented to him. These elements should contribute to the prudence towards this investigation, which, journalistically, remains very incomplete.

