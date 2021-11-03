“It ended very badly”: Guillaume Canet disgusted by the behavior of a headliner of Les Petits mouchoirs

If the film has become cult, the filming of Les Petits Mouchoirs was not easy. In any case, this is what Guillaume Canet confided, taking a headliner for target in an interview with Konbini.

In 2010 as in 2019, Guillaume Canet packed up to go to Cap Ferret alongside actors with whom he has forged strong ties, from Marion Cotillard to François Cluzet. Together, they stood together for the shootings of the Small Handkerchiefs and his suite, We will end up together. But during a recent filmed interview with Konbini media, this Wednesday, November 3, the actor and director admitted to keeping “a little bit bitter“following Small Handkerchiefs. More than a decade after the fact, he regrets a shoot “ultra complicated“who would even be”very very badly finished.“But what happened?

If he takes care not to reveal any names, he admits that the behavior of a headliner of Small Handkerchiefs was too hard to accept. A person he believed in “have a stronger relationship than that.” Guillaume Canet continued, always ignoring the name of this star: “Time goes by and I see that it hasn’t changed much. And I realize that in the end, what I had imagined and dreamed of as a relationship, was ultimately only a professional relationship. And that is disappointing.”

Guillaume Canet: “I rejected the film”

To make matters worse, the release of Small Handkerchiefs in dark rooms was tarnished by the death of a loved one Guillaume Canet. A friend who died as a result a motorcycle accident and something to echo the death of Ludo, character played by Jean Dujardin in the feature film. “So I did not experience the release of the film at all, nor its success. I did not see anything of the 5 million entries, of the happiness that it could represent “, explained the principal concerned to TV-Leisure. “I was sad to have lost a friend. (…) I made a rejection of the film and then I wanted to question myself as I often do.“Bad memories that convinced him to wait several years before looking at a series of Small Handkerchiefs.

