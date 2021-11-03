“It’s a wonderful message sent to young people”, rejoices its editor Philippe Rey.

“It’s a great message sent to the youth”, was enthusiastic Wednesday November 3 on franceinfo Philippe Rey, editor of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, who obtained the Goncourt 2021 prize for his book The most secret memory of men. “It is an unimaginable joy that I taste every second”, added the editor, who estimates that the 31-year-old Senegalese writer “still has a very beautiful work to come”.

franceinfo: We imagine that seeing this author awarded by the Goncourt represents a lot of joy for you …

Philippe Rey: It is an immense joy. It is the recognition of a rather unique talent, quite original. It is the recognition of someone young, who writes his books with such maturity, such freedom, such independence, with also a lot of humor, poetry and suspense. I think that the Goncourt crowned an author who has a very beautiful work behind him, but who also has a very beautiful œwork to come. It is a wonderful message sent to the youth. An award-winning 31-year-old author is very rare.

What did you like about him? How did you fall in love at first sight?





Love at first sight is to find someone so young with such quality, such mastery, such culture. He read a tremendous number of books, many of which I personally had never read. He taught me a lot of things. Above all, there is a breath of fresh air, a tremendous rejuvenation that is blowing through French literature today, thanks to him. There is also this African part. It is very important, even if it cannot be reduced to its continent of origin. He is a citizen of the world. His novel takes place both in Paris, in Africa, but also in Argentina, for example. He has that very open side. I believe it is a literature of the imagination, a literature of travel, a literature of discovery of its time. At the same time, his novel is very accessible. It is an extremely living story, which is both contemporary and goes back to the past, with episodes linked to the Holocaust or colonialism. There is a lot of humor. I think we must also enter this book with a lot of jubilation. He is a kind of magician who takes you by the hand.

Your publishing house, Editions Philippe Rey, is independent. Do you feel pride?

Yes, it is absolute happiness. It is rare to have Goncourt when you are a small house. My house has existed for nineteen years and I wanted to do work close to the authors, to help them flourish. Rewarding an author with whom I worked for three years on this text is an unimaginable joy that I enjoy every second.