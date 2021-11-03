Julia Vignali and Kad Merad, their married life, a hell

Together for eight years following their meeting on the set of C à Vous on France 5, Julia Vignali and Kad Merad would have their daily life turned upside down. According to France Dimanche, it would be hell.

“For some time now, everyday life has become very complicated for the actor and the host of Télématin,” announces the weekly, going so far as to claim that their married life is hell.

The two lovers have in fact only crossed paths since the attractive brunette co-presents with Thomas Sotto the morning show of France 2.





Julia Vignali is indeed forced to get up at 3:30 in the morning, while her partner works more in the evening. They would hardly cross.

“Sometimes he goes to bed the moment I wake up. But we can have a coffee, he before going to bed and I when we wake up, ”she explained in the context of Vivement Dimanche, the program presented by Michel Drucker on France 2.

But if it’s difficult, their relationship holds up. “It’s very good to evolve as a couple and not necessarily glued”, explained the one who had taken the opportunity to recall the circumstances of their meeting.

“It is not forgotten because I was very stressed, not to meet him, but to host my first live,” she recalled.

Similar articles