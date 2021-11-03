Juno reveals the undersides of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

The largest planet in our Solar System, Jupiter, continues to intrigue astronomers who study it. Thanks to the Juno probe, which has already made 37 passes over the gas giant, they now have an idea of ​​the structure of its atmosphere in three dimensions.

It was in 2016 that the space probe Juno got into orbit around Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. No less than five years after its launch. Its objective: to better understand what is playing out under the clouds of the gas giant. By assembling the data returned by the probe for several years now, the researchers are starting to draw, little by little, a fairly precise 3D image of the marvelous, complex and violent functioning of its thick sound. atmosphere.

Thanks to the microwave radiometer (MWR) of the Juno probe, in particular, astronomers have access to valuable information about the gas giant’s cloud tops. They can also probe the swirls which agitate them up to 200 kilometers below the visible surface. Among these, undoubtedly the most famous of them, the one that has intrigued researchers for at least two centuries: the Great Red Spot.

Astronomers have relied in particular on the data returned by the Juno probe to finally give limits to the depth of the Great Red Spot that they have observed in Jupiter’s atmosphere for nearly two centuries now. © Nasa, JPL-Caltech, SwRI, MSSS, Kevin M. Gill

In the secret of the Great Red Spot

The most recent results show that cyclones are hotter at altitude than the gas surrounding areas, with lower atmospheric densities. The high pressure – which turn in the opposite direction -, on the contrary, are colder at altitude. Those storms have also turned out to be much deeper than astronomers thought. Some only dive 100 kilometers under the clouds. But the Great Red Spot seems to go down to 350 kilometers! These storms therefore extend well beyond the areas where water condenses and clouds form. Below the depth at which the light of Sun can warm Jupiter’s atmosphere.

To complete these data on the Great Red Spot, in particular, the astronomers sought to characterize its gravitational signature. A signature that they hoped to be detectable because of the size and colossal mass of this immense meteorological figure. They took advantage of a flyover at low altitude of Jupiter by Juno in July 2019 to measure from Earth, at a distance of 650 million kilometers, changes in speed as low as 0.01 millimeters per second – that’s 100 times slower than the speed of a snail and on a probe speed of some 209,000 kilometers per hour. “Staggering precision”, underlines Marzia Parisi, researcher at JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) of the Nasa, in a press release. And enough to help researchers give a limit of 500 kilometers to the depth of the Great Red Spot.





Details of Jupiter’s cloud belts

What intrigues astronomers in Jupiter’s atmosphere is not just this Great Red Spot. It’s also those belts of white clouds and red areas that literally wrap around the giant planet. The Juno probe had already made it possible to specify that the winds powerful forces that move in opposite directions between these bands sank up to about 3,200 kilometers. And this time, data collected by the MWR shows that ammonia rises and falls in Jupiter’s atmosphere in a surprisingly aligned way with these jet streams. What perhaps shed light on the mechanism at the origin of their formation.

“We found circulation cells in the northern hemispheres and south which are similar in nature to the “Ferrel cells” which control much of our climate here on earth, explains Keren Duer, author of one of recent articles on Jupiter’s atmosphere. On Earth, there is one Ferrel cell per hemisphere. On Jupiter, there are eight. Each is at least 30 times the size! “

The data also shows that these cloud belts and relatively cloudless areas undergo a transition about 65 kilometers below the water clouds. At shallow depths, they are brighter in the microwave range than neighboring areas. But on deeper levels, it’s the opposite. A bit like what we observe on the side of our oceans. Hence the name given to this level of Jovicline, by analogy with the thermocline terrestrial – the place where the water temperature suddenly changes.

Jupiter is known for colorful cloud belts parallel to the equator. Now its blue polar regions are seen in vivid form by the Juno space probe. Each has a huge central cyclone ringed by more cyclones, 8 at the north pole & 5 at the south pole. # gam2018#RandomAstroFactpic.twitter.com/iwOzdwIbju – American Astronomical Society (AAS) (@AAS_Office) April 7, 2018

Persistent polar storms

Latest figures explored by astronomers, polar storms that Juno herself had already discovered. Eight arranged in the shape of an octagon on the north pole side of Jupiter. Five forming a pentagon above its south pole. the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (Jiram) of the probe made it possible to determine that these atmospheric phenomena are extremely resistant and stationary.

“Its cyclones oscillate around a position of equilibrium, explains Alessandro Mura, researcher at the National Institute ofastrophysics from Rome (Italy). The behavior of these slow oscillations suggests that these cyclones have deep roots ”. Jiram data also indicates that, as the hurricanes on Earth, these cyclones tend to want to move towards the poles. But that the cyclones located in the center of each pole push them back.

