Just before Black Friday, Amazon is destocking its Fire TV Stick range

As Black Friday approaches, Amazon has plenty of promotions on its site. We find in particular the Fire TV Stick (Lite, classic, 4K and 4K Max) of the American giant with discounts of up to more than 40%. This is definitely the time to equip yourself at a low price.

If you do not have a connected TV, or if your current box no longer satisfies you, this is the perfect opportunity to afford a multimedia gateway that provides many quality services on a daily basis. With a simple, fast and intuitive configuration, all you have to do is plug in this HDMI dongle to enjoy a new operating system on your TV. And today, Amazon is slashing prices for its entire Fire TV Stick line.

Fire TV Sticks on promotion

Fire TV Stick Lite: the most affordable solution to connect your TV

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the light version of the classic model. The two Fire Sticks have some points in common, and are powered by the same chip, which provides a smoother user experience than before in the interface. And while the Fire TV Stick Lite offers HDR compatibility for streaming 1080p at 60 FPS, it doesn’t include Dolby Atmos support like the classic version.

In addition, the Stick Lite’s remote control lacks a few features. You won’t be able to take direct control of the TV: the power, volume, or mute buttons are missing. No Prime Video or Netflix button, but you can still call on Alexa to launch your favorite streaming app, for example. Moreover, the Lite model benefits from a storage capacity of 8 GB to accommodate the applications and media of your choice. With this HDMI key, you will have the essentials to connect to your TV without an internet connection.

What to remember from the Fire TV Stick Lite

A simple and intuitive interface

FHD and HDR compatible content

Alexa voice assistant

Usually priced at $ 29.99, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is currently at its best price, going down to just $ 18.99.

Fire TV Stick: an improved version that offers the essentials

8 / 10

This model replaces the Fire Stick of 2019 by bringing very significant new features. Amazon began by announcing that this new version would be twice as powerful as the previous generation, which improved the user experience, but also, to benefit from a faster application start. The other novelty compared to the 2019 model is that the remote control is now enriched with four new buttons. The e-commerce giant wanted to simplify the experience on its Fire TV Stick and now offers shortcut buttons to access streaming platforms such as Prime Video and Amazon Music, but also Netflix and Disney +. Of course, you will find the voice assistant on the remote control to perform voice requests.

As for the content, no 4K, but it will be broadcast in 1080P at 60 frames per second, which is more than enough for the majority of the content on the various streaming platforms. In addition, compatibility with Dolby Atmos technology is part of the game for better sound immersion.

What to remember from the Fire TV Stick

A simple and intuitive interface (Fire OS)

A new remote control

FHD and HDR compatible content

Alexa voice assistant

Launched at a price of 39.99 euros, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is currently enjoying a 43% reduction and drops to just 22.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick 4K: for those who live in UHD

9 / 10



If you have a 4K television, this is of course the model that should be preferred. 4K Ultra HD compatible, you can then enjoy Netflix in the best conditions. In addition to ensuring good image quality, this small 4K media player supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 technologies to deliver an immersive cinema-like experience and also offers compatibility with Dolby Atmos.

With this HDMI key, you will obviously benefit from the Fire OS ecosystem which promises smooth and ergonomic navigation. Services like those from Amazon such as Prime Video and Amazon Music are strongly promoted, but there are also third-party applications such as Netflix, Spotify or Molotov that can be downloaded from the store. Finally, the supplied remote control makes it easy to navigate the menus and even fully control your TV. It also has a microphone, very useful for performing voice commands with Alexa and finding a movie, series or any content.

What to remember about the Fire TV Stick 4K

A simple and intuitive interface (Fire OS)

Content in 4K UHD and supports HDR, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos

Alexa voice assistant

Initially priced at 59.99 euros, the Fire TV Stick in 4K version is currently on sale at only 33.99 euros on Amazon.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: the most powerful model

Just a few months ago, Amazon introduced a brand new HDMI dongle: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The latter completes the range of the giant, but which is rather at the top of the basket and offers more performance as well as new features. In itself, this is a slight update of the 4K model, but which includes a new ARM Mediatek MT7921LS chip. This new processor promises better power than the classic 4K model, and makes it possible to make the HDMI dongle compatible with Wi-Fi 6.

This Max version still supports 4K, HDR and HDR10 +, but also Dolby Atmos and Vision technologies. However, this model stands out by offering a new “Auto Low Latency Mode” (ALLM) function for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service. Finally, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice remote now with shortcut buttons (Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and Prime Music). It also has the Alexa Home Cinema feature built in, so you can connect the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with compatible devices like Echo Studio or a pair of Echo smart speakers to enjoy immersive audio and a home theater experience.

What to remember about the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s simple and intuitive interface

A new ARM chip for more power

4K content and HDR, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision / Atmos support

A new function: “Auto Low Latency Mode” (ALLM)

Always the presence of the voice assistant Alexa

Advertised at a price of 64.99 euros, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently on sale at only 38.99 euros on Amazon.

What are the alternatives ?

In order to discover the alternatives available to Amazon’s HDMI keys, we invite you now to consult our guide which TV box to choose for Netflix Plex or Canal +.