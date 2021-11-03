Karim charged with murder, Xavier does too much / Bénédicte lives with William – Tomorrow belongs to us November 4, 2021 (episode 1050) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1050 broadcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 on TF1. Benjamin Ventura managed to save Leo. Bénédicte is back and the ideas with William are still there. Karim is the new target, he is accused of murder.



One person crosses out the names on a notebook: Marjorie, Anna, Jim… and the next one is Karim.

Jim was killed by a stone blow, he did not see his attacker. Georges and Martin wonder if Karim is linked to all this… given the circumstances he will have to be summoned.

Bénédicte and Etienne rented the boat to make some money. Etienne is on the move. Béné and Dorian ask if Aurore and William can accommodate them. They accept 😉

Leo still has a high fever, he is still at 40. Benjamin says his treatment has been stepped up, the teams are monitoring him.

Blood is put through a syringe on Karim’s jeans… and then it is placed under the bed.

Raphaelle comes to see Anna to tell her that Jim Hirving is dead… it is a criminal act. Raphaelle thinks Jim’s death is her way out. She promises not to let go.





Aurore is happy to see William so cool with Bénédicte: William has decided to take it upon himself and put their differences aside.

2 minutes later, William and Bénédicte clash with the cleaning products for the swimming pool which are not green. The midday lunch is still tense because of the avocados.

Karim was home alone when Jim was killed. He doesn’t have a solid alibi. Xavier decided to withdraw the matter from the Sète police station… he decided to entrust the investigation to the Montpellier PJ. Xavier wants Karim to be taken into custody until the arrival of colleagues from Montpellier.

Marianne finds Benjamin very involved, she approves the recruitment of Flore.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance, episode 1050 of November 4, 2021: Xavier does not take Karim’s side







Martin says to Karim “I’m sorry”. He tells her that the prosecutor is removing them from the case. Martin promises Karim that he won’t let go… he’s going to find out who did that.

The PJ of Montpellier asks to search the airbn’b of Karim Saeed. And as expected, spinning photos of Jim are found on the computer and blood on his jeans.

Xavier announces to Karim that he is charged with the premeditated murder of Jim.

Leo shouldn’t have any after-effects, the fever is starting to drop. The Roussels can go and see him for a few moments.

Jordan leaves to cry (with joy) outside the hospital: Jahia arrives, he tells her that he is saved. Jahia thinks he’s relieving the pressure. Jordan was too scared for Leo. They are kissing.

Karim is referred, Martin tells him “we will not let you down”.

