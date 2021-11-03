Kennedy Jr’s “Resurrection”: itinerary of the QAnon’s last insane fantasy

At around 1 p.m. local time, the sidewalks of Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas (United States) were crowded with people on Tuesday. On the ground, white crosses mark the exact spot where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. It is here that hundreds of supporters of the QAnon conspiracy movement hoped to witness the triumphant return of his son, who died in 1999. , John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jr, to announce the return of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States. We tried to see more clearly …

What is the theory (among others) of QAnon?

JFK Jr. died with his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law Lauren when the plane he was piloting crashed into the sea in 1999. For the followers of QAnon, he is alive and well, hidden in hiding , while biding his time to reveal himself as Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 elections. Precisely at 12:29, Tuesday, November 2. The time when his father JFK received several bullets. But why on November 2, when JFK was murdered on November 22? The logic stops here. The crowd itself differs: some hoped for the return of the son only, others that of the whole family.

For those who want to know more, they are mostly pro Trump who believe the delusions of a few influencers #Qanon. According to their JFK theories, Jackie and their son JFK Junior will reappear and bring Donald Trump back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/BiN1P3LnMA – Théo Laubry 🇺🇸 (@TheoLaubry) November 2, 2021

According to the Rolling Stone media outlet, a QAnon influencer, who has more than 250,000 subscribers on encrypted Telegram messaging, allegedly wrote: “Trump reinstated as 19th president calls new vice president, JFK Junior.” The feverish delirium ends with the idea that Trump would become “1 of the 7 new kings.” Most likely the king of kings ”, referring to a biblical passage.

How did the day go?

People started to gather in the square in the morning. Of the hundreds of demonstrators, some wore Tiffany blue, a color associated with the Kennedy clan, others t-shirts or banners bearing the “Trump / Kennedy 2020” logo. On the video below, a banner displays the message “Where we go one, we go all” (where one of us goes, we all go), slogan of the QAnon, these “anonymous” who follow the messages from “Q”, believed to be a high ranking official close to Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, JFK Jr. didn’t show up at 12:29 p.m., or any other time of the day. But the community did not give up so far. She waited several hours as the rain started to fall. In the afternoon, another rumor spread, according to Raw Story: the reappearance could occur the same evening … at the Rolling Stones concert.

“They said the dead would be walking around,” a woman told the American tabloid. “I was looking for people. Someone said he thought he saw Dale Earnhardt. We believe we saw Robin Williams. Another interviewee was “convinced” that Mick Jagger would bring JFK Jr. on stage. Yet another imagined that the president’s deceased son would open the concert.



How did JFK Jr.’s theory of resurrection come about?

The return of JFK Jr. to become Trump’s running mate in 2024 is an increasingly popular belief at QAnon, although it has historically been marginalized in the movement, explains Rolling Stone Magazine. It originates from the intervention of a contributor on the 8chan network in 2018, who claims to be JFK Jr. in a long argument. Some supporters also believe that Vincent Fusca, a former sales manager in Pittsburgh, is actually JFK Jr. QAnon influencer Juan O. Savin has also been “suspected” of being JFK Jr. undercover.

In addition, Michael Brian Protzman, a very influential demolition company boss in the QAnon sphere, uses numerology to affirm that he is in direct contact with the Kennedy family (she would be, according to him, a direct descendant of Jesus Christ) . Journalist Steven Monacelli filmed it during the rally in Dallas.

What does this episode say about America?

Born in the depths of the web, this conspiracy movement now manages to trigger physical gatherings around senseless fantasies. “Some Americans live in a parallel reality,” notes Théo Laubry, journalist specializing in the United States. When Donald Trump arrived at the White House in 2016, there was the pizzagate and the delusions around the pedophilia of the Democrats. “

The myth of the stolen election in 2020 “radicalized the fanatics of the former president a little more, to the point of pushing them to invade the Capitol on January 6,” he continues. Dallas is just one more episode that sheds light on the issue of conspiracy in the United States. “

A survey by the PRRI (NGO that conducts opinion polls), published Tuesday, seems to confirm this. Out of 2,500 respondents, 17% of Americans believe in QAnon’s triple profession of faith, while only 34% of Americans totally reject it.

Tonight I read many of you marveling at the hundreds of enlightened people coming to await the resurrection of #JFK To #Dallas.

Some figures taken from the large annual PRRI survey published yesterday (+ 2,500 respondents) 👇:

17% of Americans surveyed believe in the 3 acts of the QAnon credo … – Corentin Sellin (@CorentinSellin) November 2, 2021

The study “shows that, even if it remains a minority social and political phenomenon, the QAnon is much more widespread than the few zozos waiting for JFK Jr in Dallas…”, estimates Corentin Sellin, columnist of American political life for Les Jours.