Koh-Lanta: Coumba eliminated with her “executioner” Clémence, electric atmosphere and revenge!

Day of justice for Coumba, or almost. This Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Koh-Lanta, The Legend on TF1, the adventurer finds Clémence on the island of the banished. The perfect opportunity for her to take revenge on the one who eliminated her some time earlier during the meeting of ambassadors. Unsurprisingly, the reunion is complicated and Alexandra, also present in this makeshift land, plays the middleman in spite of herself.

After being eliminated from the council, Clémence arrives on the island of the banished. She finds Alexandra there but also Coumba … who refuses to speak to her and hastens to shout “justice“.”She kicked me out like shit, she’s here today ! It’s the happiest day of my life, justice is repaired“, she launches while Clémence tries somehow to say hello to him.”She decided to ignore me“, regrets the double winner of Koh Lanta.





As the Polynesian conch sounds, the three Amazons prepare for the clash. Coumba sees a chance to take revenge on the one who contributed to his elimination during the meeting of ambassadors. She also says she is happy to face Alexandra, who released her friend Namadia. “Revenge, revenge, revenge“, she hums in the forest. Just before leaving the camp of the banished, Coumba draws a black vertical line going from the forehead to the nose.”To give me the strength and courage of my mom, I wanted to reproduce the ethnic tattoo she had“, she explains.

Make way for confrontation. Alexandra, Clémence and Coumba fight during the legendary rocking table event. Their mission is to superimpose six pieces of wood on an unstable table that they must manipulate using a rope that keeps it as horizontal as possible. The games are tight … and it is finally Alexandra who wins the game! Coumba and Clémence are therefore definitively eliminated. A bitter defeat, but not that much for Coumba. “I am soothed that my executioner comes out at the same time as me (…). What hurt me was that she was on an adventure and that I was going out“she blurted out.

The atmosphere at the residence of the final jury is likely to be electric …