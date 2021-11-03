Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer got engaged

Yara Nardi via Reuters
MARRIAGE – She said yes. In a relationship for almost two years, Kristen Stewart – in full promotion of the film Spencerin which she plays the role of Lady Diana – announced her engagement to her partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer (XOXO), this Tuesday, November 2 in the show The Howard Stern Show.
“We get married, it happens”, proclaimed the interpreter of Bella in the saga. Twilight. “I absolutely wanted to be asked to marry me, I made it clear what I wanted and she totally insured,” she then confided.
According to the actress, who previously had a relationship with actor Robert Pattinson (Twilight, The batman), however, the roles could have been reversed. “When it comes to two girls, you never know who will fill which role. We don’t think that way. She just took the opportunity and made it happen. It was so cute, ”she explained, without giving further details.
This is what she suggested two years ago, in the same show, after only three months of relationship with the screenwriter met during the summer of 2019.
“I will make my request, absolutely. I’m really looking forward! I want to be a reasonable person, but I tell myself that good things happen quickly. (…) I can’t tell you how I’m going to make my request because I don’t want her to find out, ”she said at the time.
Happy in love but not that, since Kristen Stewart is applauded by the critics for her performance in Spencer. The film, which is scheduled for release this Friday, November 5 in the United States, will be broadcast directly on Amazon Prime Video in France (at a date still unknown). The feature film stages the very last Christmas of Lady Di, whose marriage to Prince Charles is seriously failing, in the British royal family.
