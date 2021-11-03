Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer got engaged

MARRIAGE – She said yes. In a relationship for almost two years, Kristen Stewart – in full promotion of the film Spencerin which she plays the role of Lady Diana – announced her engagement to her partner, screenwriter Dylan Meyer (XOXO), this Tuesday, November 2 in the show The Howard Stern Show.

“We get married, it happens”, proclaimed the interpreter of Bella in the saga. Twilight. “I absolutely wanted to be asked to marry me, I made it clear what I wanted and she totally insured,” she then confided.





According to the actress, who previously had a relationship with actor Robert Pattinson (Twilight, The batman), however, the roles could have been reversed. “When it comes to two girls, you never know who will fill which role. We don’t think that way. She just took the opportunity and made it happen. It was so cute, ”she explained, without giving further details.