Kristen Stewart is getting married! The actress got engaged to Dylan Meyer

Two years after the start of her relationship with Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart and her partner have decided to take it to the next level. They are going to get married!
Kristen Stewart is no longer a heart to take! Two years ago she met Dylan meyer and got into a relationship with the screenwriter. Since then, the actress who plays Princess Diana in the feature film Spencer is discreet. Blossoming in her relationship, she has completely forgotten her previous conquests like Robert Pattinson, Soko and Stella Maxwell. And while rumors suspected the actress of Twilight of getting married in secret, she decides to set the record straight in an interview for The Howard Stern Show, an American radio show.
His companion proposed to him in marriage
At 31, Kristen stewart decided to take the plunge! While chatting with Howard Stern, she made a nice announcement: “We are going to get married ! We really will do it“, she told the reporter and SiriusXM listeners. A great dreamer, she was only waiting for one thing, for Dylan Meyer to ask her the long-awaited question: “I wanted to be proposed to marry me. I think I clearly detailed what I wanted and she did it really well. It was very cute, she did very well. We’re going to get married !she explains. She couldn’t be happier than that!
Kristen Stewart is madly in love
Kristen Stewart is overwhelmed and more fulfilled than ever. This marriage proposal couldn’t have come at a better time, especially since the star had no idea who would take the first step: “I was not at all precise. It was not easy that I was THE right person. You know what I mean ? With two girls you never know who’s gonna fill this fucking … weird role“, she confides. Finally, the American screenwriter took the plunge:”She just tried her luck and it happenedKristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer met seven years ago on the set of a movie, but it wasn’t until a few years later that they decided to form a relationship and live in the big city. day their love story.