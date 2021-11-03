Kylian Mbappé could have signed at RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain will move to RB Leipzig’s lawn this Wednesday at 9 p.m., on behalf of the fourth day of the group stages of the Champions League. Germans who still haven’t won a single point since the start of the competition. PSG are leaders in their group with 7 points, one more than Manchester City, second. Absent against Lille this weekend (2-1) because of an ENT infection, the Parisians can count on Kylian Mbappé. The team reveals that the French international could have played in the opposite camp for this meeting.





Indeed, the former Monegasque was close to joining Leipzig in 2015. The club was then in the second division, but the file was close to being materialized, according to Ralf Rangnick, sports director of the German club at the time: ” the only concern is that we were looking for a coach in Leipzig in January 2015 and that we did not know who to entrust the job to in the long term. “, did he declare. “ Wilfrid Mbappé told me that if I had to become the coach myself, he would entrust me with his son with his eyes closed. But I couldn’t make that promise to him at that time. I took this position six months later and Kylian had in the meantime signed up with Monaco. ”