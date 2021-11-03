Kylian Mbappé (PSG) could have been a RB Leipzig player

Rangnick goes to Bondy to visit the Parisian’s family. “The case was almost complete, Rangnick confides with hindsight. The only concern is that we were looking for a coach in Leipzig in January 2015 and that we did not know who to entrust this position to in the long term. Wilfrid Mbappé told me that if I had to become the coach myself, he would entrust me with his son with his eyes closed. But I couldn’t make that promise to him at that time. I took this position six months later and Kylian had since signed up with Monaco. “



