Kylian Mbappé (PSG) could have been a RB Leipzig player

Kylian Mbappé should have become a Bundesliga player. This is what Ralf Rangnick says. Then sporting director of RB Leipzig, which evolves in 2014-2015 in the Second Division, the German is convinced that the profile of the French would match the style of RB, based on intensity and counter-pressing.
Rangnick goes to Bondy to visit the Parisian’s family. “The case was almost complete, Rangnick confides with hindsight. The only concern is that we were looking for a coach in Leipzig in January 2015 and that we did not know who to entrust this position to in the long term. Wilfrid Mbappé told me that if I had to become the coach myself, he would entrust me with his son with his eyes closed. But I couldn’t make that promise to him at that time. I took this position six months later and Kylian had since signed up with Monaco. “
Houllier had tried to convince him
Contact with the RB went well, Gérard Houllier, then an advisor within the Red Bull group, had also tried to convince him. At the time, Mbappé was still an ASM aspirant. A period when he was slow to sign pro with the Principality club, knowing that he was not assured of his prospects with the first team led by Leonardo Jardim, which pushed him to consider other tracks.
But the already strong competition, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United or even PSG, meant that, on the player’s side, this German option was never really favored.