Lââm reveals the causes of the death of his companion Robert Suber

Lââm lost the love of her life, Robert Suber, in dramatic circumstances which she recounted in a post on Instagram.
On her Instagram account followed by nearly 28,000 subscribers, singer Lââm known for her cover of Sing for those far from home by Michel Berger in 1998 and his hit Little sister, in 2005, and seen recently in season 11 of Dance with the stars TF1 show alongside dancer Maxime Dereymez, shared a very sad news. She announced the disappearance of her husband, DJ Robert Suber, who had shared his daily life for more than 25 years. “My husband forever. My husband forever. Rip Suber My Love“, she wrote in the caption of several photos where she appears with her husband. She adds under another shot: “We were to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. RIP To my King 👑 my beautiful Husband. My husband until my death 💀Suber Forever”.
“He suffered martyrdom from pancreatic cancer”
In a new post, she revealed the circumstances of her death and thanked all her friends and subscribers for their support, like Maxime Dereymez who sent her a tender message. “Can God console me? He did nothing to save my poor husband. He suffered the martyrdom of pancreatic cancer to vomit his feces for 26 days in terrible horrible suffering while awaiting his skinny death. You could see his bones. I saw him die helplessly in front of me. It is not God who will console me. God does nothing for good people. My friends my family will console me. thank you for your messages“, posted Lââm.
A married couple without children
Robert suber and Lââm were married in 1996. “The poorest marriage in France. We didn’t have a dime“, she said in an interview with our colleagues from Close. “He is the ideal man. He has humor, he is handsome … Faithful and honest men like him, there are not many. I couldn’t live without him. It has been twelve years since we were married and we are still so in love. (…) 70% of my success, it is to him that I owe it. My success is his success“, explained Lââm, who did not want a child with his companion.