Lââm “very strong” in the face of the suffering of her late husband: Maxime Dereymez testifies

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Lââm told his Instagram community that her husband Robert Suber had unfortunately passed away. The musician and DJ by profession succumbed to a pancreatic cancer which he had suffered from in recent months. An illness that caused him a lot of suffering, as Lââm explicitly indicated in a new post shared on the morning of Wednesday.

“He suffered the martyrdom of pancreatic cancer to vomit his feces for 26 days in terrible horrible suffering, to await his death very thin, you could see his bones. I saw him die in front of me helpless“, can we read. We understand that the death of Robert Suber is not sudden. Recently, Lââm’s daily life was also punctuated by incessant back and forth to the hospital to visit his other half , even when she was still participating in Dance with the stars. This is what she pointed out when responding to a comment from Judge Chris Marques: “I did DALS and hospitals at the same time keeping a smile, I deserve a 10. “





Her ex-dance partner, Maxime Dereymez, was in fact aware of the personal drama facing his new protégé. Contacted by our colleagues from Leisure TV, he thus confirmed that Lââm had shown herself “very strong“ throughout the crossing of this difficult ordeal. “She kept me posted on things. It is very sad for her. I have never met him. She also gave me a record by artist Nat King Cole, whom I really like and whom he liked very much. We had similar tastes. I would have liked to meet him. We would have talked about music together“, he regretted.