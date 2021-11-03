Lab – Google Chrome weighs down the autonomy of Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 and 16

We are currently testing the MacBook Pro M1 Pro. During our autonomy tests, we obtained inconclusive results. Upon investigation, it turns out that Chrome does not cope with Liquid Retina XDR displays and Apple’s ProMotion option.

The MacBook Pro 14 and 16 both have a Liquid Retina XDR display that does not suffer from any particular defect. However, it seems that the Chrome browser does not correctly handle the HDR and ProMotion options (variable refresh rate).

After our first battery test, our MacBook Pro 14 lasted 4 h 40 min on our usual test protocol, namely Netflix under Chrome at 200 cd / m² and the volume set to 50%. Autonomy more than disappointing and especially far from the 17 hours in video playback announced by Apple.





After checking, Chrome only moderately appreciates the default activation of HDR and ProMotion. Strangely enough, this browser does not yet know how to handle ProMotion and our test Netflix series (House Of Cards) is not in HDR format. However, after disabling said options, the autonomy of the MacBook Pro 14 reaches 13 h 40 min, an appreciable score which is close to Apple’s promises.