Ladurée confirms that it manufactures all of its macaroons in Switzerland

The CEO of this historic brand, created in Paris in 1862, admits having sought better profitability by outsourcing the manufacture of the macaroons sold in the French capital.

Ladurée Parisian macarons now have a Swiss accent. As revealed by the program Complémentquête, the French group confirmed to the Swiss media Bilan that all the production of the famous macaroons had indeed been moved to Switzerland. In Enney, in the heart of Gruyère, to be quite precise.

This move, from the brand’s Morangis (Essonne) laboratory, took place during the year 2020. In reality, the Swiss site was already manufacturing all the macaroons intended for the whole world … except for the Parisian stores, which benefited therefore still from the laboratory in the Paris region.

It is therefore over, the president of the brand David Holder seeking to improve the profitability of the site in Switzerland, while sales of buttons have melted due to the pandemic. According to Challenges, the group recorded a loss of 10 million euros before being sold to entrepreneur Stéphane Courbit.





Tax exemption

Ladurée set up in Switzerland in 2012 to supply the booming Asian and North American market. Know-how, raw materials, air quality are the arguments used by the brand to justify this installation. But as Bilan recalls, “the political authorities have granted Ladurée a ten-year tax exemption” as for other foreign companies that create jobs in Switzerland.

Before this installation in Switzerland, the group had two production sites, the first in Morangis (Essonne) for Parisian stores and the second in Monaco for export. If the macaroons are therefore no longer in France, the Morangis workshop continues to produce ice creams, pastries and even desserts.