Lady Gaga has lived and spoken like her role in “House of Gucci” for 1 year

CINEMA – An experience that could not be more difficult. While the film House of Gucci will be released in cinemas at the end of November, its main actress, singer Lady Gaga, confided in the role she plays in the pages of the new issue of the Italian edition of Vogue, but also, and above all, on what that involved.

“It’s been three years since I started working there and I will be completely honest and transparent: I have lived [comme Patrizia Reggiani] for a year and a half. I spoke with the same accent for nine months ”, she breathes in the columns of the magazine, this Tuesday, November 2.

Inspired by Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed (2000), Ridley Scott’s new feature film tells the story of the 1995 assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the founder of the prestigious Italian label. A murder ordered by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in order to touch his inheritance before he remarries with Paola Franchi.





Italian accent, brown stain

Real name Stefani Germanotta, Lady Gaga had a hard time getting off the hook. “Apart from the cameras, I never stopped, continues the Oscar-winning actress. I stayed with her. It was almost impossible for me to speak with an accent while being blonde. I actually had to dye my hair. So I started to live in such a way that everything I looked at, everything I touched, I saw through the prism of money. “