Lady Gaga has lived and spoken like her role in “House of Gucci” for 1 year

CINEMA – An experience that could not be more difficult. While the film House of Gucci will be released in cinemas at the end of November, its main actress, singer Lady Gaga, confided in the role she plays in the pages of the new issue of the Italian edition of Vogue, but also, and above all, on what that involved.
“It’s been three years since I started working there and I will be completely honest and transparent: I have lived [comme Patrizia Reggiani] for a year and a half. I spoke with the same accent for nine months ”, she breathes in the columns of the magazine, this Tuesday, November 2.
Inspired by Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed (2000), Ridley Scott’s new feature film tells the story of the 1995 assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the founder of the prestigious Italian label. A murder ordered by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in order to touch his inheritance before he remarries with Paola Franchi.
Italian accent, brown stain
Real name Stefani Germanotta, Lady Gaga had a hard time getting off the hook. “Apart from the cameras, I never stopped, continues the Oscar-winning actress. I stayed with her. It was almost impossible for me to speak with an accent while being blonde. I actually had to dye my hair. So I started to live in such a way that everything I looked at, everything I touched, I saw through the prism of money. “
She felt like she was constantly in front of the cameras. “I felt some psychological difficulties at one point, towards the end of the shoot,” she recalls. […] One day, I went out to Italy with a hat to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk for about two months. I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set. ”
As was Ryan Murphy’s series on the assassination of Gianni Versace (American Crime Story, season 2), House of Gucci is presented as a “soap opera”, “a somewhat kitsch, funny tragedy, in the style of a high-end soap opera”, according to the director of photography of the film, Dariusz Wolski.
Do justice to history
While the current president of Gucci, Marco Bizzarri, told WWD giving “total creative freedom” to the production, Patrizia Gucci said she was “disappointed” at the discovery of the footage from the shoot, denouncing the fact that the production never came into contact with the heirs.
“I thought I could do justice to this story by approaching it with the eye of a curious woman, like a journalist, in order to be able to read between the lines of the scenes of the film, argues Lady Gaga in her interview to Vogue. This means that no one was going to explain to me who Patrizia Gucci was, not even Patrizia Gucci. ” The result is expected in theaters on November 24.
