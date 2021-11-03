Lamborghini, Rolex, jewelry, ingots, Romanée-Comti: the property of arrested thugs sold at auction

This exceptional sale takes place this Friday, November 5 in Bercy to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Agrasc (agency for the recovery of seized and confiscated assets). More than 300 lots put up for auction could bring in up to € 2.5 million to the State from seized criminal assets.

The list of the 300 goods auctioned this Friday, November 5 at the Ministry of the Economy is dizzying: luxury cars – an Avantador Lamborghini coupe, a Porsche, a Ferrari -, Cartier jewelry and other Napoleon in gold, extremely rare bottles of Romanée-Conti and Pétrus or even Palladium ingots, the most expensive silver metal of the moment …

What they have in common: they all come from the seizures and confiscations carried out by thugs who have enriched themselves with drugs, extortion, money laundering and other acts of lucrative delinquency. The initial price reached, in total, “1.4 M € and depending on the enthusiasm of buyers, we hope to obtain 2 to 2.5 M €. The first objective is to sell all the lots, but the public is responding, it is an exceptional sale”, enthuses Alain Caumeil, President of the National Department of State Intervention (DNID) which co-organizes the sale with Agrasc.

“No one should profit from his crime”

These auctions celebrate and highlight the ten years of this agency for the recovery of seized and confiscated assets, whose motto sums up the entire philosophy: “No one should profit from his crime”. The idea is therefore to target the criminals, to “attack the wallet”, summarizes the director general of the agency, Nicolas Bessone. All year round, in France, it acts to recover thousands of goods and resell them without delay (read elsewhere) and this exceptional selection is the prestigious summary.

Several lots come from Occitanie : Vuitton and Gucci bags, Dior belts and shoes and other luxury leather goods … “They belonged to an individual arrested for drug trafficking and money laundering in Toulouse and in the region and whose wife was obviously a spendthrift”, laughs a relative of this investigation awaiting judgment. Three Rolex, Cartier and Chopard watches were confiscated by the Marseille court for money laundering, tax fraud and concealed work after an investigation by the interregional judicial police.





The thugs are sometimes more sensitive to these confiscations of good than to prison sentences

Outside the auction, Agrasc is firing on all cylinders. In Montpellier, she will intervene after the discovery at the end of October, by the urban security police, of a kilo and a half of heroin and thousands of euros in grocery stores. Sedans were seized – Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA – or even a Rolex. Another example in Nîmes, if the case dates back to 2019, it is spectacular since 130 cars had been seized in a case of tax evasion during the sale of vehicles.

“There was also a judgment in October, from the Foix correctional court which confiscated 300 bitcoins, we also sold 600 bitcoins seized by the Paris court in February, resold for 24 M €” completes Nicolas Bessone. In short, a daily activity that finds its extension in this unique sale, 100% Agrasc: “I remember a client who had bought a confiscated jewel two years ago, she said ‘a jewel has no soul’, I even hope that some will see civility in the purchase of these confiscated goods, says Alain Caumeil. Especially since the thugs are sometimes more sensitive to these confiscations of good than to prison sentences “.