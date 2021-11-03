launch of a new “Free Series” formula, a higher price and less data but …

Free Mobile is lowering the data envelope of its Free Series offer by 10 GB, for a price increase of € 1 / month. The competition does not offer better this week.

After launching last week a very attractive formula on its intermediate package, the operator is doing the opposite. Its Free Series offer is now going from 90 GB to 80 GB with 8 GB against 10 previously abroad until November 16. Less data included therefore and a price revised upwards, it will cost € 10.99 / month against € 9.99 / month. Beyond the first year, subscribers will automatically switch to the new Free 5G 150 GB plan at 19.99 euros per month.

Note that since September, the Free Ligue 1 Uber Eats service and its new revised and corrected version is now included in the premium access subscription. What to enjoy for free extracts of matches of the French championship almost live as well as all the original content available.





And among rivals?

The Free Series subscription is still quite attractive compared to the limited series offered today by the competition. Sosh offers a 60 GB plan at € 13.99 / month and 80 GB at € 14.99. Red by SFR does not let it go and displays offers 70 GB at 13 €, 100 GB at 15 € and 130 GB at 19 €. Finally, B & You is attractive in a very similar way with a 70 GB plan at € 12.99 / month, 100 GB at € 14.99 / month and 130 GB at € 18.99 / month. Apart from Sosh, operators offered these same offers at the same time last August.