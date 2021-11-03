Laurent Baffie pays himself Vincent Bolloré and creates a mini discomfort on the plateau of Touche not at my post

On the Touche plateau not at my post this Tuesday, November 3, Laurent Baffie dared a little joke on Vincent Bolloré. Cyril Hanouna and his chroniclers seemed embarrassed.

Laurent Baffie is not the type to censor himself … And Thierry Ardisson’s sidekick demonstrated it once again on the Touche plateau, not at my post this Wednesday, November 3. Invited to present his Guide to repartee, he did not hesitate to throw a little valve on Vincent Bolloré, the boss of the C8 channel. While playing Jeudukuku, which consists of answering a question with three quick answers, Laurent Baffie let himself go. “Name three celebrities you would like to sleep with even if she gives you herpes”, asked Cyril Hanouna before Laurent Baffie cited three channel bosses: “Nicolas de Tavernost, Delphine Ernotte and Vincent Bolloré”, from “bosses who stink of the ass”. A little joke that caused a little discomfort on the plateau of Touche not at my post …

On the Touche plateau not at my post, Laurent Baffie was also widely complimented for his new appearance. After his appearance in On est en direct a few days ago, Internet users were astonished at his metamorphosis. Faced with the buzz, Laurent Baffie spoke on his Twitter account to explain himself. “I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. About anal whitening I keep you posted”, he wrote, with humor, on his Twitter account. Invited from Europe 1, he said more and revealed the reason why he had cosmetic surgery.

Laurent Baffie: “People told me I was sick”

“I had hair implants two years ago. Cozy as I am, it was really amazing that I ended up doing this”, he thus began. Laurent Baffie continued: “I also made my bags under my eyes because I looked tired all the time and people told me I was sick. And since I’m hypercondriac I couldn’t stand it. I did the hair and eyes the same year. So when I went on Ruquier’s show, people said they didn’t recognize me, that’s why I tweeted. People seem concerned about my transformation “. It has the merit of being honest!

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge