Laurent Baffie tackled his physique, the star replies and reveals his astonishing operations!

Laurent Baffie’s physical transformation is causing a lot of ink to flow! This Saturday, October 30, 2021, the writer made a remarkable appearance on the set of We are live on France 2. The opportunity for him to present his new work entitled Guide to repartee published by Kero editions. In this book, Sandrine Baffie’s husband has classified questions that annoy on a daily basis. Readers will therefore have the choice between three murderous answers to nail the beak to their interlocutors. If Laurent Baffie took pleasure in talking about his upcoming projects, it is above all his physical appearance that intrigued the crowds. For some viewers, the star was unrecognizable. On Twitter, Internet users have let loose when it comes to criticism.





“Did he do something to Laurent Baffie in his eyes? I barely recognized him”, “He is very thin and seems to have aged suddenly. I hope he is not sick”, “C ‘ who is the guy who looks like Bernard Lavilliers with the voice of Baffie “. “He messed up a bit with the Baffie surgery. Right?” could one thus read on the Web. Amused or bored, Laurent Baffie wanted to respond to his detractors this Monday, November 1, 2021 on the famous social network. “I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. For anus whitening I keep you posted”, wrote the 63-year-old comedian. Cash as usual, Laurent Baffie relied on self-mockery to calm the controversy. The message has passed!

NB