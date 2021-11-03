Laurent Baffie unrecognizable: he reveals the real and sad reason for his aesthetic operations

Laurent Baffie was the guest of Culture media on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was once again questioned about his physical change. After reacting with humor to the situation, he explained why he had resorted to cosmetic surgery.

Laurent Baffie continues his media tour to promote his new book, the tenth, The repartee guide, published by Kero. During his intervention on France 2, Saturday October 30, 2021, in We are live, the comedian has been talked about a lot. And for once, it’s not for a controversial release but rather because of his physical appearance. Indeed, while his head was slightly bald a few years ago, this time he had a haircut with really thick hair. But that’s not all, his face also seemed to be different. Monday, November 1, 2021, while Internet users were unleashed on the web demanding an answer to their questions, Laurent Baffie came out of the silence with humor.

“I had implants and bags under my eyes two years ago and people are finding out now. for the whitening of the anus I will keep you informed“, he wrote on the social network. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, he was the guest Media culture on Europe 1. Once again, he had to react to the various comments about his physique. “I had hair implants two years ago. Cozy as I am, it was really amazing that I ended up doing this“, he began.

Laurent Baffie’s relatives thought he was sick

“I also made my bags under my eyes because I looked tired all the time and people told me I was sick. And since I’m hypercondriac I couldn’t stand it. I did the hair and eyes the same year. So when I went on Ruquier’s show, people said they didn’t recognize me, that’s why I tweeted. People seem concerned about my transformation“, he added again.

