Laury Thilleman tells how she “missed” her life for ten years after Miss France

In her podcast on Apple, Laury Thilleman gave herself as rarely before. Especially over the ten years that have passed since her reign Miss France and the click she had after so much time spent accumulating a lot of projects.
On December 4, 2011, it was in the hands of Alain Delon that Laury thilleman received her crown from Miss France. At only 19 years old, the Bretonne succeeded Malika Menard and entered the history of the beauty contest with the firm will of “transform the essay“, as she explained in her podcast available on Apple, How do you do ? “I wanted to stay on top as long as possible, and be remembered for something other than a beauty pageant I didn’t even apply to“remembers the former beauty queen. To do this, and avoid at all costs the contemptuous looks of those who compare the careers of each ex-Miss France, she threw herself headlong into a daily life of a hundred to The hour Sport, fashion, television, books, social networks… The young woman was on all fronts.
An eventful after Miss France
“Honestly, I wish I hadn’t felt this uneasiness around the comparison. It put a pretty monstrous pressure on me. To hear everyone judge for free the old ones who have done nothing ‘remarkable’, it hurt my stomach. And my biggest fear is that one day one could point the finger at me for the same reason“she admits. Not to”end up in oblivion“, the one who has since married chef Juan Arbelaez says she got lost in a”hyperactivity and a very very high demand“. And in the midst of her very tight schedule, it was her body that started sending signals to her, as she lists herself:”disturbed sleep, stomach ache, repeated cystitis. My body was screaming at me that I had to get some living space back.“
Laury Thilleman open hearted
If she shines so much today, Laury thilleman owes her salvation to her childhood friends, who one day pulled her out of this too busy daily life to take her in a van for three days near the sea. The Holy Grail for this Breton, unconditional in water sports. There, facing the sea, the host finds herself “with nothing else to do or nowhere to go“, just to live the present moment. And it is this precise moment which changed everything according to her:” Çit was a real slap in the face, I collapsed, I cried all I had. How could I have missed all of this for ten years?“Today, the influencer still seems to live a daily life at a hundred miles an hour, but clings to those who know how to reconnect her, always, to”the real Laury“.