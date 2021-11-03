lawsuits against 30 internet users after messages about Erdogan’s health

Legal proceedings were launched against thirty Internet users who published messages “lying” and “unfoundedOn the state of health of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish authorities announced on Wednesday (November 3rd).

“It was found that the hashtag #dead was launched on the social network Twitter, with references to our president“, Indicated the General Directorate of Security in a press release. “Under the aforementioned hashtag, 30 people believed to have shared disinformation content (…) have been identified, and the necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against them.She added.





Regular speculation

The health of President Erdogan, 67, and in power for nearly two decades, has been the subject of regular speculation in Turkey. Several videos posted on social media in recent years have shown the Turkish president appearing weakened, one showing him struggling down the stairs.

In response to these messages, the head of communications for the Turkish presidency, Fahrettin Altun, posted on Twitter on Wednesday a twelve-second video showing Erdogan walking calmly, a video relayed by the supporters of the president.

Erdogan’s last public appearance dates back to Sunday, at the G20 in Rome, where the Turkish president notably met US President Joe Biden. Erdogan canceled his participation in the UN climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow (United Kingdom), where he was expected on Monday, citing reasons of “security“. In 2011, Erdogan, then prime minister, had bowel surgery, fueling speculation about his state of health. One of his doctors had denied in the wake that the president had cancer.