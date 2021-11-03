Lazio Rome: Sampaoli moved after a great idea from the club!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Tomorrow night, OM will play a large part of their European future against Lazio Rome. While they still have not won a single match in the Europa League, the Olympians will have a hard time facing the Romans. However, they will not be able to count on the Ultras du Virage Nord, sanctioned after the incidents against Galatasaray. However, Marseille got UEFA’s agreement to invite children, aged 10 to 14, who participate in the OMNextGen program. They will be accompanied by their educators and will therefore replace the usual supporters. An initiative that Jorge Sampaoli fully approved.

Sampaoli fully valid!

In an interview with RMC Sport, the Argentine technician praised his club’s decision: “It’s a great initiative, I think it’s very good that the gallery could be occupied in this way, with so many children, since it would have been empty anyway. It’s a very noble gesture on the part of the club, it touches me. It also helps generate a sense of belonging for young people, which is important. The fact of playing in front of 56,000 people tomorrow will inevitably help us. It creates high expectations, it’s true. But it’s very good and I also hope that it is an opportunity for the young people who will be in this stand to be able to vibrate with the team, regardless of the result. The important thing is to show them that we succeed in playing with a lot of desire“he said.





He then outbid: “It sounds like an incredible initiative to me. It fills me with emotion. This is how you create a feeling of belonging to a club and a badge. So it’s a very noble idea on the part of the club. (…) I hope that the children who will be in this forum will have emotions thanks to this team. It is our obligation to represent the club in a beautiful and courageous way“he concluded.