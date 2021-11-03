Lead by a penalty conceded by Kimpembe, the PSG loses the lead – Dbrief and NOTES of the players (Leipzig 2-2 PSG) – Football

Paris Saint-Germain conceded a draw on the lawn of RB Leipzig (2-2) by conceding a penalty in stoppage of play. The capital club was overtaken by Manchester City at the head of group A.

The disappointment of Neymar and Mbapp

This time, Paris Saint-Germain has cracked the end. Usually winning over the wire in recent weeks, the capital club conceded a draw in the last minutes on the lawn of RB Leipzig (2-2), this Wednesday, during the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League. A fairly logical result at the end of a meeting not mastered by a Paris SG still disappointing in the game.

Jostled and led at the start of the match, PSG thought they had done the hardest thanks to a double from Wijnaldum and a penalty stopped by Donnarumma 0-1, but the RBL equalized in the stoppage of play on a new penalty. With 8 points on the clock, Paris is doubled by Manchester City (9 points) in Group A but remains well placed for a qualification in the round of 16 ahead of Bruges (4 points) and Leipzig (1 point).

Donnarumma quickly a shipwreck …

The Paris SG lived the first twenty very laborious minutes. Jostled from among, the Parisians were down on the score after less than ten minutes on a goal from Nkunku (1-0, 8th). Untenable, the French striker had decided to hurt his training club, he was then still involved in the action which led to a penalty for Leipzig following a fault by Danilo on Andr Silva in the box. But Donnarumma saved his team by pushing back the Portuguese’s attempt! Paris was not far from being knocked out in this first act …

… Wijnaldum sees double!

Completely dominated in this start of the match, PSG would finally equalize on its first opportunity: served by Neymar, Mbapp defeated Wijnaldum for the Dutchman’s first goal in the Paris jersey (1-1, 21st). This goal had cooled the enthusiasm of the Germans a little, but Mauricio Pochettino’s players did not show much more in the game. The capital club finally recovered from a set kick to take the advantage before the break on a head of Wijnaldum (1-2, 39th). The Batavian was decidedly successful. PSG could even have made the break in stoppage of play on an opportunity from Mbapp, defeated by Gulacsi.

Kimpembe spoils everything

In the second half, the pace had nothing to do with that of the first half. The RBL had difficulty reviving in the game, while PSG offered themselves opportunities mainly on blocks, the image of the new opportunity of Mbapp who stumbled once again on Gulacsi just after the hour mark. Lipsiens regained some control of the ball in the last twenty minutes, without really putting Donnarumma in danger in the Paris goal. But while Paris seemed to be heading for a victory, Kimpembe caused a penalty late in the game for a foul on Nkunku. This time, Szoboszlai did not tremble to offer their first point to the locals (2-2, 90th + 2).

The score of the match: 7/10

A crazy first period which was played at a frantic pace and ended with three goals. The second act was for a long time less exciting, the Germans not really managing to get the party going to shake up Paris as at the start of the match. It was finally necessary to wait until the very last minutes, and a penalty kick, to see the stadium come alive again.

The goals :

– Silva takes advantage of a bad pass from Di Maria to overtake on the left side and address a cross taken by Nkunku from a plunging uncrossed head (1-0, 8th).

– Neymar serves Mbapp, the offside limit, in the left side area. The French striker crosses back towards Wijnaldum, who resumes victoriously (1-1, 21st).

– On a corner shot towards the penalty spot, Marquinhos dominates Laimer and heads towards Wijnaldum. At the limit of offside, the Parisian midfielder beats the goalkeeper with a crossed head (1-2, 39th).

– On a penalty, Szoboszlai arms a strike from the right halfway up which ends its course in the left angle. Donnarumma started on the right side but must bow (2-2, 90th + 2).

Player NOTES

Maxifoot has awarded a score (out of 10) comments on each player.

Man of the match: Georginio Wijnaldum (7.5 / 10)

Very disappointing since his arrival from Liverpool last summer, the Dutch midfielder has finally been decisive in the Parisian jersey, scoring a double. First by taking a cross from Mbapp, then a header on a pass from Marquinhos following a corner. In the game, he did not particularly shine but he showed that he was much more comfortable when he could throw himself towards the opponent’s area. Unfortunately for him, his two goals were not enough to offer the three points to PSG. Replace the 85th with Ander Herrera (not rated).

RB LEIPZIG :

PARIS SG :

Gianluigi Donnarumma (7): a frustrating match for the Parisian goalkeeper. Quickly beaten by Nkunku, the Italian saved his team in the first half by pushing back Silva’s penalty 1-0. Still decisive on a cross in the second half, the European champion must bow to Szoboszlai’s penalty at the end of the game.





Achraf Hakimi (4): a disappointing match for the right side of PSG. Already in difficulty in the first leg, the Moroccan international was jostled and behind on each German offensive in the first period, the image of his passivity on the center which led to the opening of the scoring then face Nkunku before the penalty. He recovered a little after the break, not hesitating to project himself to try to finally bring the danger on a few blocks.

Marquinhos (7.5): the Brazilian central defender was there. At the start of the match, the PSG captain held the house behind for a long time, pushing back the German centers. In the storm, he was seen haranguing his troops to wake up his team. A decisive pass for Wijnaldum from a corner and a save in front of his goal in the second half.

Presnel Kimpembe (2): the Parisian central defender had a bad evening. Physically jostled and regularly late in his interventions, the Habs suffered from the first minutes. He is also preceded by Nkunku on the opening of the German score. Rarely inspired in his positioning and his marking, he ended up cracking at the end of the match: his hazardous intervention on Nkunku caused a logical penalty which allowed the RBL to equalize.

Nuno Mendes (4): the left side of PSG had a complicated match. Quickly struggling against the German waves early in the match, he suffered defensively. The Portuguese defender tried to project himself forward on a few acceleration, but he showed a certain awkwardness that did not allow him to go to the end of his actions. He still lacks experience at this level.

Georginio Wijnaldum (7.5): read the comment above.

Danilo Pereira (3): the Parisian environment did not shine tonight. Like his entire team, he had a difficult start to the match and conceded the penalty missed by Silva. Placed between his two central defenders to ensure recovery, the Portuguese was not particularly brilliant in his choices. Defensively, he seemed overwhelmed by the ardor of the Germans.

Idrissa Gueye (3): the Parisian midfielder missed out on his match. Transparent for half an hour, he did not weigh defensively at the start of the game and the RBL took the opportunity to take control of the middle. In the game, the Senegalese international gave the impression that the ball was burning his feet. Above all, he tended to get rid of it.

ngel Di Mara (5): excellent last Friday against Lille, the Argentine winger did not experience the same success. His match started very badly with the loss of the ball which led to Nkunku’s goal. Behind, he was able to react with a recovery against and a corner which brought the second Parisian goal. An average match overall. Replace the 85th with Julian Draxler (not rated).

Kylian Mbapp (4.5): the center forward of PSG may have regrets after this meeting. In the first period, the French took advantage of the spaces behind the German defense to hurt his acceleration and he delivered a decisive pass Wijnaldum on the Parisian equalizer. But the Habs wasted three opportunities to shelter their team. Replace the 90th + 2 by Mauro Icardi (not rated).

Neymar (6.5): the Parisian striker did not deserve in this poster. The Brazilian took matters into his own hands in the first half to help his team resurface: his stalls allowed PSG to correct the situation in the midfield. His pass millimeter for Mbapp brings the Parisian equalizer.

RB LEIPZIG 2-2 PARIS SG (mid-time: 1-2) – CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 1st round, group A (PSG) / 4th day

Stadium: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig – Referee: Andreas Ekberg, Sweden

Goals : C. Nkunku (8th) D. Szoboszlai (90 + 2nd, pen.) For RB LEIPZIG – G. Wijnaldum (21st) G. Wijnaldum (39th) for PARIS SG

Warnings : T. Adams (25th) , Mr. Simakan (70th) , Y. Poulsen (90 + 5th) , for RB LEIPZIG – Danilo Pereira (10th) , P. Kimpembe (32nd) , Nuno Mendes (62nd) , Neymar (74th) , G. Donnarumma (90 + 1e) , Ander Herrera (90 + 5th) , for PARIS SG

RB LEIPZIG : P. Gulcsi – V. Orban (A. Haidara, 46th) , Mr. Simakan , J. Gvardiol – N. Mukiele , Angelio – K. Laimer (B. Henrichs, 85th) , T. Adams (Daniel Olmo, 74th) – C. Nkunku , E. Forsberg (D. Szoboszlai, 59th) – Andr Silva (Y. Poulsen, 59th)