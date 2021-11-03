More

    Leaders throw a coin in the Trevi Fountain to save the climate? False

    A misinterpreted gesture. Gathered this weekend in Rome for the G20, the leaders of the top twenty world economic powers took a pose on Sunday in front of the Trevi Fountain, an essential tourist stopover in the Italian capital.

    As tradition dictates, they each threw a coin into the fountain. However, the significance of this gesture, repeated by thousands of tourists every year, has been misinterpreted on Twitter. Bruno Maçães, Portugal’s former secretary of state for European affairs, argued that the leaders were throwing a coin “to be lucky in the fight against the climate emergency”. His message has been relayed tens of thousands of times since its publication on Sunday, including by French politicians, as LCI noted.

    A piece for returning to Rome, and not for the climate.
    FAKE OFF

    If the tourists, and these leaders, throw a coin in the fountain, it is simply to make sure they return to Rome one day. A tradition confirmed by the G20 organization on Twitter:


    The leaders’ quick exit was above all an opportunity to take a group photo, before they met the next day in Glasgow for the opening ceremony of COP26.

    At the end of this two-day Roman summit, the leaders pledged to donate 100 billion dollars to vulnerable countries to face the crisis caused by the pandemic. They also went a little further than the 2015 Paris Agreement, reaffirming the objective of limiting the average increase in temperatures and stressing that “keeping (the objective of) 1.5 degrees within reach will require action and meaningful and effective commitments from all countries ”.


