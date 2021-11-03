Lens-PSG on Canal + Décalé, the encrypted channel continues to punish L1

Once again, Canal + has decided to give the minimum impact to Ligue 1 on its antennas. After choosing, Tuesday, not to program PSG-Nice, the ideal poster between the first and the second of the Championship, on its Premium antenna, on December 1, but on Canal + Décalé which generally achieves much worse audiences, the encrypted channel continues in this astonishing logic this Wednesday.
She has indeed decided to schedule Lens-PSG, the poster for the 17th day, on December 4 at 9 p.m., again on Canal + Décalé (she will schedule Nice-Strasbourg on Canal + Sport, on December 5 at 5 p.m. ).
Since the start of the season, Canal +, at war with the LFP, which preferred Amazon to take over the prizes (80% of the Championship) abandoned by Mediapro last winter, has been doing everything to underexpose the L 1 on its antennas.
“Canal voluntarily reduces the exposure of Ligue 1 to reduce its dependence”, had also recognized a source close to the management of Canal +, two weeks ago in L’Équipe. She added: “But what allows him to do that is the return of the Champions League on the channel. Without this, it would have been difficult for her to do without her main Ligue 1 poster on her Premium channel. “