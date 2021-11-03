Leonardo DiCaprio in Glasgow for COP26

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in Scotland on Tuesday to attend COP26.

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday to attend COP26. The 46-year-old American actor, who describes himself as an “environmentalist” on social media, arrived in a charcoal blue suit, sunglasses in his eyes, surrounded by police and bodyguards.

The Hollywood star attended COP25 in Madrid in 2019. The “Wolf of Wall Street” met Greta Thunberg, calling the Swedish teenager a “leader of our time” and revealing that they were “committed to support each other ”. A few hours after his arrival, Leonardo DiCaprio shared on his Twitter account a video of a speech by David Attenborough.

“In my lifetime, I have witnessed a terrible demarcation. In yours you could and should witness a wonderful healing. This desperate hope, ladies and gentlemen, is why the world is looking to you… and why you are here, ”said the British science editor.





Sir David Attenborough’s powerful message to leaders at # COP26 reminds them why they are there. The world is watching. # EyesOnCOP26pic.twitter.com/sfiX6vnWUE – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 2, 2021

The actor has worked on a number of documentaries on animal poaching and the environment. He was appointed United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.