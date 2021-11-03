More

    Leonardo DiCaprio in Glasgow for COP26

    NewsWorld


    Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in Scotland on Tuesday to attend COP26.

    Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday to attend COP26. The 46-year-old American actor, who describes himself as an “environmentalist” on social media, arrived in a charcoal blue suit, sunglasses in his eyes, surrounded by police and bodyguards.

    The Hollywood star attended COP25 in Madrid in 2019. The “Wolf of Wall Street” met Greta Thunberg, calling the Swedish teenager a “leader of our time” and revealing that they were “committed to support each other ”. A few hours after his arrival, Leonardo DiCaprio shared on his Twitter account a video of a speech by David Attenborough.

    “In my lifetime, I have witnessed a terrible demarcation. In yours you could and should witness a wonderful healing. This desperate hope, ladies and gentlemen, is why the world is looking to you… and why you are here, ”said the British science editor.


    To read : Leonardo DiCaprio, the incorrigible mom’s son

    The actor has worked on a number of documentaries on animal poaching and the environment. He was appointed United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.

    Any reproduction prohibited


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlehe comes out of the silence and makes a revelation
    Next articleZidane in Paris, Pierre Ménès relaunches the rumor

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC