Leonardo DiCaprio meets Prince Charles

Leonardo DiCaprio met Prince Charles on Wednesday during an event organized on the sidelines of the COP26 summit.

When a Hollywood star meets a future king of England. On Wednesday 3 November 2021, Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed alongside Prince Charles during an event organized on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow. The American actor and the Prince of Wales met during an installation of his fashion collections at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. A work created by designer Stella McCartney, who was also present.

A navy blue suit and a lightly opened light shirt, Leonardo DiCaprio arrived masked at the scene, greeting the Duke of Cornwall with a handshake before appearing with his face naked. Dressed in a light gray suit, Camilla’s husband seemed delighted to exchange with the star of the film “The Revenant”. Stella McCartney was also very chic in an emerald green dress that was embellished with horse prints.





An initiative to involve companies in the fight against the climate crisis and in the defense of the environment

In June, the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney had already accompanied Prince Charles to the G7 to promote an initiative of the latter aimed at involving companies in the fight against the climate crisis and in the defense of the environment. “I am honored to represent the fashion industry today, one of the most polluting in the world. My goal is to lead change, encourage investment and make a lasting difference through incentives for the next generation. I hope that the G7 Summit will translate our message into policies bringing us closer to the advent of a society without cruelty and gentler towards all creatures, Mother Earth and towards our neighbor, ”said the stylist at the time. British.

