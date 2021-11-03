Lily Collins promises season 2 will respond to reviews of early episodes

Season 2 ofEmily in Paris is expected in December on Netflix. The star of the series, Lily Collins, ensured that the production had taken into account the criticisms of the fans for these new episodes.
Light romantic comedy or postcard stuffed with clichés about France and the French? Launched in October 2020 on Netflix, the american series Emily in Paris has divided the platform’s subscribers and drew a lot of criticism. If some liked the freshness of this young naive American heroine who landed in Paris, most viewers criticized her far too cliché vision of France and its lack of diversity. Critics that the production took into account for season 2 of the series, as assured by the actress Lily Collins, who just married her mate and shared some awesome photos from her honeymoon.
Lily Collins talks about the show’s lack of diversity Emily in Paris
While season 2 ofEmily in Paris is expected on December 22 on Netflix, which will offer brand new series in 2022 to its subscribers, Lily collins gave some information on these new episodes, images of which have already been unveiled. “From my point of view, as a performer of Emily, but also as a producer, after the first season and hearing what people thought about the show, their questions, their issues, what they had loved and disliked, some things spoke of the times we live in, and others need to be changed, in terms of what is right, moral and correct “, has explained Lily collins in a magazine interview She.
New actors, new intrigues… The changes of season 2 ofEmily in Paris
The actress and producer ofEmily in Paris, whose creator Darren Starr had also responded to criticism at the exit of season 1, made particular reference to the lack of diversity of the cast, adding that it was something “which was close to his heart”. “I really wanted us to emphasize diversity and inclusiveness, both in front of and behind the camera.” To believe Lily collins, this should therefore be reflected by new actors, but also in the intrigues of season 2, the filming of which exasperated the residents.