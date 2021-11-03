Liverpool-Atlético Madrid: probable lines

Three matches, three victories: Liverpool has had a perfect start to the season in the Champions League and fully intends to ride on this beautiful dynamic when Atlético Madrid receives this Wednesday evening (9 p.m.) at Anfield on the occasion of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. A victory would also allow the Reds to validate their ticket for the round of 16 of the competition.

For this European shock, Jürgen Klopp, the coach of the English club, is deprived of James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita, all injured. But the German technician can count on the precious returns of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, even if the two men will probably be too fair to start the game in the midfield.

According to the English press, Liverpool will appear in 4-3-3 with Alisson in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joël Matip, Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, from right to left. In midfield, Jordan Henderson is expected in a sentry position with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones by his side. Finally, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané will take care of the offensive animation.





The probable composition of Liverpool according to the English press : Alisson – Alexander-Arnold – Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson – Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Jones – Salah, Jota, Mané

Griezmann and Lemar absent

For its part, Atlético Madrid has a balanced record with a victory, a defeat and a draw on the clock. For this trip to England, Diego Simeone, the coach of the Spanish club, will not be able to count on Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic, suspended, while Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar and Geoffrey Kondogbia are injured.

According to Marca, Atlético Madrid will appear in 3-4-2-1 with Jan Oblak in the cages, protected by a three-player defense made up of José Gimenez, Felipe and Mario Hermoso, from right to left. Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco will try to take depth in the corridors with a more or less offensive role depending on the phases of play, while Rodrigo de Paul and Koke will form the double-pivot. On the offensive front, Angel Correa and João Félix will play in support of Luis Suarez, alone at the forefront of the attack.

The probable line-up of Atlético Madrid according to Marca : Oblak – Gimenez, Felipe, Hermoso – Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco – Correa, Félix – Suarez

Note that AS – the other Madrid daily – is betting on the same starting line-up.

The Liverpool-Atlético Madrid match will be to follow at 9:00 p.m. on beIN Sports 1 but also live on DailyMercato by clicking here.