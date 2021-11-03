Liverpool qualified in Champions League round of 16 after victory against Atlético

The match: 2-0
Two weeks after his spectacular victory in the Spanish capital (3-2), Liverpool had a much quieter evening on Wednesday against Atlético de Madrid (2-0). With a full card on these first four days of the Champions League, the Reds are sure to finish at the top of Group B. Conversely, the Colchoneros are in danger.
Bleeding from the start, Jürgen Klopp’s men made the gap in barely twenty minutes of play. They were able to count on an irresistible Trent Alexander-Arnold in the distribution. The right side delivered two caviars for the head of Diogo Jota (13th) then the left foot of Sadio Mané (21st).
Exceeded in all areas and led by two goals, Atlético definitely sank after the expulsion of Felipe, guilty of wiping his spikes on Mané who started against (36th). Certainly Luis Suarez believed to reduce the gap before the VAR canceled his goal (57th), but the Matelassiers did not show anything and did not frame any attempt. With a more killer Liverpool (42nd, 52nd, 54th, 55th), the bill could have been much higher.
The player: Alexander-Arnold served
We may be used to it, the right foot of Trent Alexander-Arnold remains as impressive as ever. This Wednesday evening, the English side put his attackers into orbit and signed two assists to allow the Reds to make the difference in twenty minutes.
The 23-year-old even took the opportunity to show off the variety of his repertoire. First there was this delicious center for the head of Diogo Jota. Then this service at ground level cutting edge cut by Sadio Mané. He already has three caviars in as many C1 matches.
2
For the first time in its history, Atlético de Madrid saw two players sent off
against the same team in a Champions League campaign.
Source: Opta