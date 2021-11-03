Liverpool qualified in Champions League round of 16 after victory against Atlético

Exceeded in all areas and led by two goals, Atlético definitely sank after the expulsion of Felipe, guilty of wiping his spikes on Mané who started against (36th). Certainly Luis Suarez believed to reduce the gap before the VAR canceled his goal (57th), but the Matelassiers did not show anything and did not frame any attempt. With a more killer Liverpool (42nd, 52nd, 54th, 55th), the bill could have been much higher.



