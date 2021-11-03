LoL: Two new Arcane skins to unlock for free

The great debut of Arcane is on November 7 on Netflix. And for the launch of his very first animated series inspired by League of Legends, Riot Games definitely saw the big picture. A major event common to all the games in the studio, an interactive exploration of Piltover allowing you to unlock rewards, a totally unexpected collaboration with PUBG mobile and so on, the month of November will definitely be the month of Arcane.

But of course, MOBA players will not be outdone, far from it. Two weeks ago, Riot Games formalized two Arcane skins for Vi and Jayce without specifying how to get them. Unsurprisingly, two more skins of the same theme will arrive with the next cycle for Caitlyn and Jinx. The good news in all of this is that you won’t have to spend a dime to unlock them..

Free skins

It is not known now that it will be necessary to complete in-game missions to obtain them, but it is impossible to estimate the time required. We suspect that to unlock 4 skins, it will take more than 10 games, but the promise is there.

As the official Twitter states: “You will be able to earn all Arcane skins through in-game missions starting November 8, 2021. After completing the missions, you will receive the permanent skin and its champion.”





it remains to be seen if these famous missions are those of the Riot Games interactive site on Piltover (the rewards associated with Legends of Runeterra are already available) or if they will be more classic missions as we are all used to. do it directly on the client during our parties. Ideally, we would like these to be two separate entities since that would mean that there would be twice as many rewards.