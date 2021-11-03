Love is in the meadow: Iconic couple reveal they lost a baby

Like every week after Love is in the meadow, the viewers had an appointment this Monday, November 2 with Love seen from the meadow. In this after party, former candidates of the romantic show of M6 debrief the episode which has just been broadcast. It is also an opportunity to hear from them but it was not very encouraging for Nicole and François.

If the couple, formed in season 14 of Love is in the meadow is still together, he went through a difficult ordeal. Indeed, by making the tour of their house composed in particular of a room “transformable into a nursery“, the lovers have revealed a very sad news.”I got pregnant, that was about a year and a half ago. And unfortunately, a month and a half later, I had a miscarriage“, Nicole confided. With the farmer François, she nevertheless does not lose hope of welcoming a child one day and even gives herself every chance.”Currently, we are in the PMA process to have a little helping hand to found our family“, she said.





However, it is a source of stress for François who sees the time passing at a brisk pace. “I’m going to be 40 in three years, I don’t want a kid at 50 ballet, pick him up from school and be taken for grandpa. I don’t want this“, he fears. But no question of giving up:”We roll up our sleeves and get to work!“

As a reminder, everything went very quickly between François and Nicole. Of the speed-dating, the young woman had hit the mark with her handsome farmer and, once selected to go to the farm, she quickly widened the gap with her competitor. Later, after a few months of relationship, Nicole and François moved in together.