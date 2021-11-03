Lucie Zhang, in Olympiad form – Liberation

Too bad for the greasy stains on the notepad. By joining Lucie Zhang at nightfall in her parents’ restaurant (Paris XVI), we suspected that it would be superfluous to welcome the menu urgently placed in our hands with the modesty of a rosebush, as if we were had not himself hoped that the interview would turn into a banquet. “Here, we only eat very splashy things”, she says – it is with these regional specialties from Yunnan that her father treats her every day. In that case…





The exams approaching, she must have slipped us into a rare downtime of her marathon of revisions, and asks to excuse her stuffed brain if it sometimes takes her to search for her words, or to lose them. She admits, with the anxiety of her imminent 21 years (the next day), having difficulty in projecting herself in her demanding management studies at Paris-Dauphine, or “In the future in general”. However, we can bet that his role in the Olympics Jacques Audiard, sentimental crossover of which she is one of the brilliant revelations, offered a new attraction at the beginning of the rest of his life. She plays there, in French and Chinese, the enjoyable Emilie, post-student employed in a call center, an atomic mixture of seduction and nothing to give a fuck. We will soon see her fall in love with her roommate camped out …