MacBook Pro 2021 review: back to good ports

“It might not be perfect for everyone right away. It’s OK, people felt that with the first iMac and it went pretty well. “ This was how Phil Schiller defended the highly controversial new MacBook Pros in 2016. “We took a big risk, and of course as we move forward there are also changes that we have to put up with”, added the head of marketing in response to criticism of the abandonment of USB-A ports, MagSafe, HDMI and SD card reader. Several years followed, during which Apple defended all USB-C beak and dongle. A daring gamble that ends with the 2021 MacBook Pros, to everyone’s relief.

A MagSafe 3 port

What could be more brilliant than the MagSafe, this magnetic connector that easily plugs into your Mac and comes off just as easily when you stumble on the cable? USB-C, Apple replied curtly in 2015 with the MacBook 12 “and then in 2016 with the MacBook Pros. A partly true answer: USB-C has opened up charging to third-party chargers, external batteries and both. sides of machines having four ports. But USB-C has never equaled the practicality of MagSafe. The proof, small accessories have tried to fill this absence.

In five years of using an all-USB-C MacBook Air / Pro, my machine has never crashed due to an unfortunate kick in the charging cable. However, I don’t count the number of times I had to go back to plugging in the USB-C cable. What a pleasure to find the MagSafe plug which finds its way to the outlet by itself!

Putting the MagSafe back in the saddle also signals the return of the LED on the connector indicating the state of charge: orange when the computer is charging, green when the battery is full. The indicator being binary, it will not prevent opening the cover to consult the precise level of the battery, but it makes it possible to ensure that the computer is well charged and at 100% if necessary.

MagSafe: from MacBook to iPhone, a magnet with magnetic charm

However, do not take out your old MagSafe charger for the 2021 MacBook Pros, the plug is different. After the original MagSafe introduced in 2006 then the slimmer MagSafe 2 arrived in 2012, here is the even thinner MagSafe 3. Unlike 2012, Apple does not offer a small adapter to reuse an old charger. It must be said that the situation is quite different: six years have passed since the disappearance of the MagSafe 2, the new chargers do not have the same power and they have greatly evolved by switching to USB-C Power Delivery ( USB-C PD).