Macron in the lead in the first round ahead of Zemmour and Le Pen, according to a survey

Emmanuel Macron leads the first round of the presidential election, according to a Harris Interactive poll for Challenges published this Wednesday. The current president is ahead of the identity polemicist Eric Zemmour, before the candidate of the National Rally (RN) Marine Le Pen, third.

Among the possible LR candidates tested, Xavier Bertrand would post the best score in the first round of the presidential election, at 14%, while a candidacy of Valérie Pécresse would collect 10%, and Michel Barnier 9%. Nicolas Dupont-Aignan would obtain between 1 and 2%, while Florian Philippot is at 1%.





On the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon would reach 10% regardless of the configuration on the right, while Yannick Jadot would be at 8-9% and Anne Hidalgo at 5%. Arnaud Montebourg and Fabien Roussel would collect 2% each.

Macron reelected in the second round regardless of his opponent

In the second round, Emmanuel Macron would be re-elected in all the configurations tested by Harris Interactive: 57/43% against Eric Zemmour, 54/46% against Marine Le Pen or Xavier Bertrand, 57/43% if he was opposed to Valérie Pécresse and 62/38% against Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Note, voting intentions do not constitute a forecast of the outcome of the ballot. They give an indication of the balance of power and dynamics on the day of the survey.



Methodology: survey conducted online from October 28 to 30 using the quota method, with a sample of 2,505 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over, including 2,003 people registered on the electoral roll. The margin of error is between 1 and 2.3 points.