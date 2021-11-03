Make way for the Sparkling Stars expansion

The Pokémon Company just announced the next expansion TCG Sword & Shield which will be released in France, entitled “Sparkling Stars”, with a worldwide release scheduled for the February 25, 2022.

Pokémon-VSTAR evolve from Pokémon-V. They will play a major role in the Pokémon TCG metagame. Each Pokémon-VSTAR has a VSTAR Power (a talent or an attack) with an overkill effect capable of rocking a game. Players can only use one VSTAR Power per game, and when they have used it, they flip their VSTAR marker to indicate it.In addition to their VSTAR Powers, Pokémon-VSTAR have a high number of HP and overpowered attacks, and knocking them out allows you to recover 2 Reward cards.

Extension Sword and Shield – Sparkling Stars will contain more than 170 cards, of which Arceus VSTAR, Charizard VSTAR, Shaymin VSTAR and Farfaduvet VSTAR. You can find them in boosters, Elite Trainer Boxes as well as special collections. Regarding the content of the extension:

20 Pokémon V and 15 full-art Pokémon V



4 new Pokémon VSTAR cards



3 new Pokémon VMAX



22 Trainer cards and 6 fully illustrated Supporter cards



A new Special Energy card

In addition to the extension Sword and Shield – Sparkling Stars, players will be able to discover Pokémon-VSTAR in the Special collection Phyllali-VSTAR and the Givrali-VSTAR special collection, available in the first quarter of 2022. Each of these special collections includes a promo card of Phyllali-V or Givrali-V, a textured promo card and a large textured card from Phyllali-VSTAR or Givrali-VSTAR, a VSTAR marker, and Pokémon TCG boosters.

Products

– € Release date : 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2022 1 Frosty-V promo card, one textured promo card and one large textured card with Frosty-VSTAR, one acrylic VSTAR marker and 4 Pokémon TCG booster packs. – € Release date : 1st quarter 2022 1st quarter 2022 1 Phyllali-V promo card, 1 textured promo card and 1 large textured card with Phylalli-VSTAR, 1 acrylic VSTAR marker and 4 Pokémon TCG booster packs. – € Release date : February 25, 2022 February 25, 2022 8 Pokémon TCG: Shining Stars Sword and Shield booster packs, 65 Arceus card sleeves, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, 1 Sword and Shield expansion game guide – Shining Stars, 1 Pokémon TCG rulebook, 6 damage marker dice, 1 coin toss dice allowed in competition, 2 acrylic Special Condition markers, 1 collector's box with 4 dividers, 1 code card for the Pokémon TCG Online

– € Release date : February 25, 2022 February 25, 2022 Contains 10 TCG cards



Published on 11/03/2021 at 2:29 pm by Kelios Editing : 11/03/2021 at 3:03 pm Source: The Pokémon Company