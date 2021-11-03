More

    Man Utd: Scholes annoyed by Pogba

    Sports


    Very irregular in recent months, Paul Pogba (28 years old, 13 games in all competitions this season) is still not unanimous on the side of Manchester United. Especially not with Paul Scholes, who did not hesitate to point the finger at the immaturity of the French midfielder after his performance against Atalanta (2-2) on Tuesday in the Champions League.

    “Pogba needs someone on top of him all the time. Someone he totally respects, he needs experienced people behind him. How old is he? 28? He’s a really experienced player. . But he’s one of those who’ll be exactly the same when he’s 35. He’ll still do stupid things where he rolls the ball, preventing him from showing how strong and skillful he is, “regretted. the ex-Red Devil for BT Sport.


    “The biggest thing with Paul is his focus. He’s in the moonlight sometimes. You think of the Juventus team he played in, where he was brilliant and that’s why we have him. recruited. The experience around him – Pirlo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Buffon, an aggressive manager. He will need this treatment until he is 35 years old, “continued the English consultant.

    Read 9.290 times – by Youcef Touaitia on 11/03/2021 at 08:59 am



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleExclusive handling – Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric: record range
    Next articleMacBook Pro 2021 review: back to good ports

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC