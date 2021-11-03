Man Utd: Scholes annoyed by Pogba

Very irregular in recent months, Paul Pogba (28 years old, 13 games in all competitions this season) is still not unanimous on the side of Manchester United. Especially not with Paul Scholes, who did not hesitate to point the finger at the immaturity of the French midfielder after his performance against Atalanta (2-2) on Tuesday in the Champions League.

“Pogba needs someone on top of him all the time. Someone he totally respects, he needs experienced people behind him. How old is he? 28? He’s a really experienced player. . But he’s one of those who’ll be exactly the same when he’s 35. He’ll still do stupid things where he rolls the ball, preventing him from showing how strong and skillful he is, “regretted. the ex-Red Devil for BT Sport.





“The biggest thing with Paul is his focus. He’s in the moonlight sometimes. You think of the Juventus team he played in, where he was brilliant and that’s why we have him. recruited. The experience around him – Pirlo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Buffon, an aggressive manager. He will need this treatment until he is 35 years old, “continued the English consultant.

Read 7.539 times – by Youcef Touaitia on 11/03/2021 at 08:59 am



